Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Complete list of bye weeks for all 32 teams
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Vikings at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
PGA: Ryder Cup Day Two Rounds
Like Mike, Luke Donald hoping for another championship team, not just a team of champions

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
nbc_moto_t24_rcrv_250923.jpg
RC, RV competing in McGrath’s Holeshot challenge
henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBANew York LibertySandy Brondello

Sandy
Brondello

WNBA: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty part ways with championship-winning coach Sandy Brondello
Brondello led the Liberty to its first WNBA championship in 2024, but the team struggled with injuries to star players Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu this year.
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
September 19, 2025 11:56 AM
Trysta Krick breaks down Game 3 odds for the Liberty and Mercury, where she "loves" the Under and has her eyes on Sabrina Ionescu's three-point prop.
Thomas has a triple-double as the Mercury eliminate the defending WNBA champion Liberty 79-73
Sabally, Thomas help Phoenix beat New York 86-60 to even best-of-3 WNBA playoff series
Breanna Stewart injures left knee in Liberty’s Game 1 playoff win over Mercury
WNBA playoffs: New York aims to repeat, Minnesota seeks redemption, Clark sidelined
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Schedule, format, how to watch, and more
WNBA playoff matchups decided on last day of the regular season

Latest Player News

  • Sandy Brondello
    NYL
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    The Liberty have decided not to retain Sandy Brondello as head coach.
    One season after leading the franchise to its first WNBA title, Brondello was informed that she would not be retained as Liberty head coach. An injury-riddled 2025 season ended with a first-round elimination at the hands of Phoenix, with the Mercury winning Game 3 on Friday. Brondello, hired as the franchise’s head coach in December 2021, won 107 games at the helm, the most in Liberty history. With Tuesday’s news, there are now four head coaching vacancies in the WNBA. In addition to New York and Seattle, incoming expansion teams Portland and Toronto have openings to fill.