One season after leading the franchise to its first WNBA title, Brondello was informed that she would not be retained as Liberty head coach. An injury-riddled 2025 season ended with a first-round elimination at the hands of Phoenix, with the Mercury winning Game 3 on Friday. Brondello, hired as the franchise’s head coach in December 2021, won 107 games at the helm, the most in Liberty history. With Tuesday’s news, there are now four head coaching vacancies in the WNBA. In addition to New York and Seattle, incoming expansion teams Portland and Toronto have openings to fill.