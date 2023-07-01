The Pittsburgh Maulers face off against the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Watch on NBC, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app!
Sun, Jul 026:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Sun, Jul 026:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Sun, Jul 027:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Katie Ledecky won a race by 28 seconds to finish the U.S. Swimming Championships, the trials meet for the world championships.
Denny Hamlin scores his third pole of the season.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Katie Ledecky reasserts her dominance in her signature event, winning the 1500m freestyle at the U.S. Swimming National Championships and setting the fastest time in the world this year.
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
Haiden Deegan gets his first professional victory of his career while Jett Lawrence sweeps the 450 to claim victory in Buchanan, Michigan.
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Take a look back at the best moments from Round 3 of the U.S. Senior Open, where Bernhard Langer maintains a lead entering the final day of action.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course, where Denny Hamlin has pole position for the Grant Park 220.
Cup and Xfinity drivers will get their first laps on the Chicago street course.
NASCAR postpones race to 11 a.m. ET Sunday. Race will air on USA Network.
This weekend’s Cup race in Chicago (5:30 p.m.
Ride along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he previews the circuit for the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman preview NASCAR’s first race on a street course in its 75-year history, explaining why they’re all intrigued to see how Chicago’s restart zone will impact the action.
Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long select the drivers they’re keeping an eye on in Chicago, including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski.
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss Cup Series drivers who have plenty on the line during the Chicago Street Race, including Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric.
Fantasy impact and analysis from a busy first day of signings
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
Trevor Lawrence heads into his third NFL season with Calvin Ridley added to his 2022 group of pass catchers.
George Bissell discusses the emergence of Reese Olson and the unexpected rebirth of Tommy Pham in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Relive an intense Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France in Bilbao, where riders battled through a hilly 182-kilometer route.
Relive the final moments of the Bilbao Stage 1 finish at the 110th Tour de France.
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Former champions Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard headline the list of title contenders for the 2023 Tour de France.
July 1 is a significant date for us, for two reasons.
Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off.
The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since capturing their sixth Super Bowl title.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading the Oakland A’s off a win and backing Dylan Cease and the White Sox are the best bet for Saturday.
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
Peter Malnati drains an eagle putt on No. 4 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.
Watch as Rickie Fowler chips in for eagle at the par-5 No. 17 hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
After two rounds of play, Taylor Moore sits tied atop the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
Brooks signed for four years, $80 million
Miami doesn’t have the assets to trade straight up for Lillard, can are working to get a third team involved.
There were 39 free agents signed, three extended and five trades in the opening night of free agency.
LeBron James was pumping up his, VanVleet’s agent after this record contract
We are all set for a very busy summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.
The Premier League preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season looks very tasty as there are some intriguing summer tours lined up.
The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura, and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs: All this before June is more than a few days gone.
2023 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and king of the mountains.
Annie Lazor, a Tokyo Olympic breaststroke medalist, is retiring from swimming competition after the national championships.
Top eight results from the 2023 U.S. Swimming Championships, where the top two in most events make the world championships team.
Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby went one-two in the 100m breaststroke at the U.S. Swimming Championships to make the world team.
Osafo-Mensah spent four seasons either injured or backing up future NFL players. Now that it’s his turn, can he break out for the Irish?
For a second straight year, the Irish turned to the transfer market to find a place kicker. Spencer Shrader struggled from distance in 2022, can he return to his 2021 form in South Bend?
Will Ferrell joins DPS to talk about his new movie, “You’re Cordially Invited,” and if he will join the show on its trip to Dublin for Navy vs. Notre Dame.
The in-state product led many of the Irish recruiting efforts over the last year. Now his focus turns to putting on muscle before focusing on his primary sport.
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the USFL Championship between the Birmingham Stallions and Pittsburgh Maulers.
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of “Would You Rather”, debating if they’d rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball’s potential future career choices.
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington’s rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
Zena Keita and The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
Hailey Van Lith opens up about the criticism she’s received for her passion, what she’s most excited for at LSU, and her goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Costa Rica’s Rocky Rodriguez on her journey to Penn State and the pros, and the complicated emotions of leaving family to pursue her dream.
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, USWNT star player Crystal Dunn discusses how being a mother has impacted her perspective as a player and a person.
Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf
Women’s Golf Day found Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to grow the game globally irrespective of race, religion, language, geography or economic status.
The Warriors took care of their No. 1 offseason priority on Friday when Golden State reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Draymond Green.
Thirty-seven drivers will be vying to win the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.
Marc Jackson and Danny Pommells dissect the latest rumors of James Harden opting-in and the Sixers now looking for a trade partner for the future Hall of Famer.
The Patriots still have plenty of cash left for DeAndre Hopkins if they want to give it to him.
Here is how the field will be aligned behind Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race through the streets of Chicago.
Ryan Blaney says he had concussion-like symptoms after his crash last weekend
After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.
This World Cup 2023 schedule page is something you need to have bookmarked for this summer as the USWNT aim to secure an historic three-peat.
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 North American cities this summer.
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in 2022 wasn’t terribly successful, but he thinks things are heading in a better direction in 2023.
With 10 players suspended in less than two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, no player can say he’s not aware of the rule.