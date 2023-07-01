 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

usfl championship maulers stallions
WATCH: USFL Championship - Maulers vs. Stallions
The Pittsburgh Maulers face off against the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Watch on NBC, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app!
Image for Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
live
Peacock
live
Final: Maulers at Stallions
NBC
Sun, Jul 02
6:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
6:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
7:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Latest Headlines
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
03:48
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
09:02
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
12:02
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
06:02
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_smith_lillardtradetalk_230620.jpg
14:39
Lillard requests trade out of Portland; Miami preferred destination
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
us swimming nationals stream 2023
09:15
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Katie Ledecky won a race by 28 seconds to finish the U.S. Swimming Championships, the trials meet for the world championships.
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
09:02
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin scores his third pole of the season.

WATCH NOW
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
July 1, 2023 08:00 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
11:54
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
9:15
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
12:03
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
8:01
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
11:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago
nbc_nas_chicagotrackwalk_230701.jpg
2:25
NASCAR sights and sounds from Chicago track walk
NASCAR in Chicago
Chicago Street Race - Previews
09:02
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course
Cup and Xfinity drivers will get their first laps on the Chicago street course.
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
01:28
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
NASCAR postpones race to 11 a.m. ET Sunday. Race will air on USA Network.
Bubba Wallace Chicago
05:24
Dr. Diandra: Chicago street course a return to NASCAR’s roots
This weekend’s Cup race in Chicago (5:30 p.m.
nbc_nas_chicagopreview_230608.jpg
05:24
Dale Jr. previews Chicago Street Race
Ride along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he previews the circuit for the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
nbc_nas_mm_expectations_230629.jpg
05:54
How will Next Gen car fare in Chicago?
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman preview NASCAR’s first race on a street course in its 75-year history, explaining why they’re all intrigued to see how Chicago’s restart zone will impact the action.
nbc_nas_mm_predictionsv2_230629.jpg
03:36
Truex, Reddick, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long select the drivers they’re keeping an eye on in Chicago, including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski.
CE.jpg
04:13
Elliott, Cindric have plenty at stake in Chicago
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss Cup Series drivers who have plenty on the line during the Chicago Street Race, including Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric.

Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
Fantasy impact and analysis from a busy first day of signings
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
etienne.jpg
04:38
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
  NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
04:29
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Trevor Lawrence heads into his third NFL season with Calvin Ridley added to his 2022 group of pass catchers.
  Denny Carter
    ,
  Denny Carter
    ,
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell discusses the emergence of Reese Olson and the unexpected rebirth of Tommy Pham in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  George Bissell
    ,
  George Bissell
    ,

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1hl_230701.jpg
21:25
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 1
Relive an intense Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France in Bilbao, where riders battled through a hilly 182-kilometer route.
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
06:02
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France: Stage 1 finish
Relive the final moments of the Bilbao Stage 1 finish at the 110th Tour de France.
France Cycling Tour de France
07:35
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
nbc_cyc_tdf_contenderspreview_230629.jpg
26:38
Pogacar, Vinegaard lead Tour de France favorites
Former champions Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard headline the list of title contenders for the 2023 Tour de France.

nbc sports 140 logo
03:49
PFT, NBC partnership launched 14 years ago today
July 1 is a significant date for us, for two reasons.
  Mike Florio
    ,
  Mike Florio
    ,
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Longest Drive
11:18
Jordan Poyer cancels, un-cancels golf tournament at Trump-owned course
Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off.
  Mike Florio
    ,
  Mike Florio
    ,
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
03:51
Robert Kraft says spending money “will never be the issue” for the Patriots
The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since capturing their sixth Super Bowl title.
  Mike Florio
    ,
  Mike Florio
    ,
Father of Mine
06:20
It’s time for another Father of Mine giveaway
Noah in Illinois was last week’s winner.
  Mike Florio
    ,
  Mike Florio
    ,

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading the Oakland A’s off a win and backing Dylan Cease and the White Sox are the best bet for Saturday.
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Austin Gomber
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
02:32
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
29
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
Peter Malnati drains an eagle putt on No. 4 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
01:41
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
05:18
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
54
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Watch as Rickie Fowler chips in for eagle at the par-5 No. 17 hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
01:55
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
After two rounds of play, Taylor Moore sits tied atop the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Rockets rework forward rotation for defense: Sign Dillon Brooks, trade K.J. Martin
Brooks signed for four years, $80 million
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_smith_lillardtradetalk_230620.jpg
14:39
Damian Lillard trade scenarios with Heat, Clippers, 76ers
Miami doesn’t have the assets to trade straight up for Lillard, can are working to get a third team involved.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
VanVleet2_RD.jpg
Five winners from Day 1 of NBA Free agency
There were 39 free agents signed, three extended and five trades in the opening night of free agency.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Fred VanVleet
Houston gets their point guard with three year, $130 max deal with Fred VanVleet
LeBron James was pumping up his, VanVleet’s agent after this record contract
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,

Football, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualification: Italy vs England
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
We are all set for a very busy summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.
Premier League preseason
Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours
The Premier League preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season looks very tasty as there are some intriguing summer tours lined up.
Premier League kits
07:40
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.
Tottenham Hotspur Unveil New Signing James Maddison
13:06
Premier League transfers, ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura, and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs: All this before June is more than a few days gone.

Jonas Vingegaard
02:53
2023 Tour de France Standings
2023 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and king of the mountains.
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
Annie Lazor, a Tokyo Olympic breaststroke medalist, is retiring from swimming competition after the national championships.
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
06:52
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Top eight results from the 2023 U.S. Swimming Championships, where the top two in most events make the world championships team.
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
06:00
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby went one-two in the 100m breaststroke at the U.S. Swimming Championships to make the world team.

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Osafo-Mensah spent four seasons either injured or backing up future NFL players. Now that it’s his turn, can he break out for the Irish?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
For a second straight year, the Irish turned to the transfer market to find a place kicker. Spencer Shrader struggled from distance in 2022, can he return to his 2021 form in South Bend?
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
13:09
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Will Ferrell joins DPS to talk about his new movie, “You’re Cordially Invited,” and if he will join the show on its trip to Dublin for Navy vs. Notre Dame.
Drayk Bowen
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 34 Drayk Bowen, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, baseball infielder
The in-state product led many of the Irish recruiting efforts over the last year. Now his focus turns to putting on muscle before focusing on his primary sport.

New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the USFL Championship between the Birmingham Stallions and Pittsburgh Maulers.
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
03:38
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
nbcs_edge_wyr_fullshow_230629.jpg
02:35
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of “Would You Rather”, debating if they’d rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_bfa_lonzoball_230623.jpg
03:11
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball’s potential future career choices.
nbc_bfa_mystics_230623.jpg
06:35
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington’s rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
nbc_bfa_cp3pooltrade_230623.jpg
19:06
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Zena Keita and The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.

Louisville v Iowa
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Hailey Van Lith opens up about the criticism she’s received for her passion, what she’s most excited for at LSU, and her goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
OL Reign v Portland Thorns FC - 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup
01:11
Costa Rica and NWSL star Rocky Rodriguez on the complexities of her “American dream”
Costa Rica’s Rocky Rodriguez on her journey to Penn State and the pros, and the complicated emotions of leaving family to pursue her dream.
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign
How motherhood has shaped USWNT’s Crystal Dunn on and off the soccer field
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, USWNT star player Crystal Dunn discusses how being a mother has impacted her perspective as a player and a person.
NBCS_Golf_GC_OnHerTurf_ElisaGaudet_INTV_050421_1920x1080.jpg
Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf
Women’s Golf Day found Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to grow the game globally irrespective of race, religion, language, geography or economic status.

Draymond Green
Why Draymond’s four-year, $100 million contract is win for Warriors, fans
The Warriors took care of their No. 1 offseason priority on Friday when Golden State reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Draymond Green.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference
What does the NASCAR Chicago race winner get? Details on the trophy, prize, money, playoff points
Thirty-seven drivers will be vying to win the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.
James Harden 76ers
As Sixers field Harden trade calls, Morey again has massive, tricky decision to make
Marc Jackson and Danny Pommells dissect the latest rumors of James Harden opting-in and the Sixers now looking for a trade partner for the future Hall of Famer.
DeAndre Hopkins
Why Bentley, Parker extensions shouldn’t impact Pats’ pursuit of Hopkins
The Patriots still have plenty of cash left for DeAndre Hopkins if they want to give it to him.

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
11:43
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Here is how the field will be aligned behind Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race through the streets of Chicago.
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
06:41
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
Ryan Blaney says he had concussion-like symptoms after his crash last weekend
USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule - Gold Cup, friendlies
After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule - Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures
This World Cup 2023 schedule page is something you need to have bookmarked for this summer as the USWNT aim to secure an historic three-peat.
United States v Jamaica: Group A - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
08:59
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups, scores, results, how to watch live
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 North American cities this summer.
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
15:23
Chase Claypool expects “night and day difference” from last year
Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in 2022 wasn’t terribly successful, but he thinks things are heading in a better direction in 2023.
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22:45
NFL moves to Phase Two of gambling policy
With 10 players suspended in less than two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, no player can say he’s not aware of the rule.
  Mike Florio
    ,
  Mike Florio
    ,