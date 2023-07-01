The right-hander surrendered three runs on seven hits and a walk in the ballgame. The M’s scratched out a run against him in the second inning, then J.P. Crawford tagged him for a solo blast in the third. Jarred Kelenic added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Glasnow generated a whopping 23 swinging strikes in the contest — at least six on each of his three offerings — while posting an elite CSW of 37 percent. He’ll look to finish the first half strong as he carries a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 56/15 K/BB ratio (36 innings) into a tough matchup against the Braves on Friday.