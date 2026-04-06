American Century Championship - 2018 Results
July 13-15, 2018 | Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Purse: $600,000
EDGEWOOD TAHOE GC, Stateline, Nevada
54 Holes – 6,709 yards – Par: 36-36-72
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|Money
|1
|Tony Romo
|18
|26
|27
|71
|125000
|2
|Mark Mulder
|16
|31
|21
|68
|60000
|3
|Joe Pavelski
|25
|23
|18
|66
|30000
|3
|Ray Allen
|14
|24
|28
|66
|30000
|5
|Trent Dilfer
|24
|19
|19
|62
|18125
|5
|Mardy Fish
|17
|22
|23
|62
|18125
|7
|Jeremy Roenick
|19
|17
|22
|58
|14200
|8
|Mark Rypien
|21
|18
|17
|56
|13000
|9
|Eric Gagne
|19
|13
|23
|55
|12000
|10
|John Smoltz
|21
|14
|18
|53
|11000
|11
|Sterling Sharpe
|18
|11
|21
|50
|9583
|11
|Steph Curry
|18
|10
|22
|50
|9583
|11
|Andrew Bachelder
|20
|7
|23
|50
|9583
|14
|Bret Saberhagen
|17
|18
|14
|49
|8900
|15
|Bret Baier
|12
|19
|17
|48
|8750
|16
|Jack Wagner
|17
|13
|17
|47
|8500
|17
|Vinny Del Negro
|7
|21
|18
|46
|8200
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|16
|17
|11
|44
|7600
|18
|Adam Thielen
|15
|18
|11
|44
|7600
|20
|Greg Maddux
|13
|18
|11
|42
|7100
|20
|Mike Modano
|9
|17
|16
|42
|7100
|22
|Robbie Gould
|12
|12
|17
|41
|6725
|22
|Derek Lowe
|14
|9
|18
|41
|6725
|24
|Case Keenum
|18
|10
|12
|40
|6250
|24
|Carson Palmer
|16
|9
|15
|40
|6250
|26
|Bode Miller
|10
|13
|16
|39
|5900
|27
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|18
|11
|6
|35
|5700
|28
|Tom Glavine
|13
|8
|12
|33
|5350
|28
|Brian Urlacher
|4
|15
|14
|33
|5350
|30
|Ozzie Smith
|11
|10
|11
|32
|4900
|30
|Dell Curry
|7
|12
|13
|32
|4900
|32
|Doug Pederson
|6
|12
|13
|31
|4550
|33
|Joe Carter
|12
|9
|9
|30
|4150
|33
|Colt Ford
|12
|8
|10
|30
|4150
|33
|Trevor Hoffman
|11
|9
|10
|30
|4150
|33
|Justin James
|7
|7
|16
|30
|4150
|37
|David Wells
|12
|10
|7
|29
|3700
|37
|Golden Tate
|10
|8
|11
|29
|3700
|39
|Deron Williams
|3
|17
|5
|25
|3400
|39
|Tim Wakefield
|3
|12
|10
|25
|3400
|41
|Joe Don Rooney
|8
|5
|10
|23
|3200
|42
|Jerome Bettis
|14
|8
|0
|22
|3025
|42
|Ivan Rodriguez
|1
|14
|7
|22
|3025
|42
|Larry Fitzgerald
|9
|4
|9
|22
|3025
|45
|Joe Theismann
|5
|9
|5
|19
|2650
|45
|Jerry Rice
|1
|4
|14
|19
|2650
|47
|Alex Smith
|1
|11
|2
|14
|2500
|48
|TJ Oshie
|-3
|11
|3
|11
|2300
|48
|Tim Brown
|7
|-3
|7
|11
|2300
|48
|Lisa Cornwell
|0
|1
|10
|11
|2300
|51
|Dan Quayle
|-2
|6
|5
|9
|2150
|52
|Brian Kelly
|8
|2
|-3
|7
|2100
|53
|Mike Eruzione
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|1925
|53
|AJ Hawk
|5
|-4
|4
|5
|1925
|55
|Roger Clemens
|6
|-7
|5
|4
|1925
|55
|Urban Meyer
|3
|-5
|6
|4
|1925
|57
|Brian Baumgartner
|1
|-1
|3
|3
|1800
|58
|Jared Allen
|0
|1
|-2
|-1
|1675
|58
|Jim McMahon
|0
|-2
|1
|-1
|1675
|60
|Marcus Allen
|-1
|0
|-4
|-5
|1575
|60
|Doug Flutie
|0
|-5
|0
|-5
|1575
|62
|Terrell Davis
|-6
|-1
|-2
|-9
|1500
|63
|Ben Higgins
|0
|-8
|-3
|-11
|1450
|64
|Steve Young
|-7
|3
|-10
|-14
|1400
|65
|Miles Teller
|-7
|-1
|-8
|-16
|1375
|66
|Marvin Lewis
|-6
|1
|-14
|-19
|1350
|67
|Charles Woodson
|-15
|-4
|-3
|-22
|1325
|68
|Jay DeMarcus
|-9
|-6
|-8
|-23
|1300
|69
|Willie Robertson
|-7
|-12
|-5
|-24
|1275
|70
|Rob Riggle
|-10
|-9
|-6
|-25
|1250
|71
|Ray Romano
|-6
|-12
|-8
|-26
|1213
|71
|Chris Webber
|-6
|-14
|-6
|-26
|1213
|73
|Vince Carter
|-11
|-14
|-2
|-27
|1175
|74
|Kyle Lowry
|-6
|-13
|-11
|-30
|1138
|74
|Reggie Bush
|-14
|-14
|-2
|-30
|1138
|76
|Blake Bortles
|-10
|-15
|-7
|-32
|1100
|77
|Sean Payton
|-8
|-6
|-19
|-33
|1063
|77
|Larry the Cable Guy
|-18
|-4
|-11
|-33
|1063
|79
|Trent Green
|-12
|-10
|-15
|-37
|1040
|80
|Bruce McGill
|-10
|-11
|-19
|-40
|1025
|80
|John O’Hurley
|-4
|-19
|-17
|-40
|1025
|82
|Kathryn Tappen
|-18
|-15
|-8
|-41
|1010
|83
|Herm Edwards
|-21
|-5
|-18
|-44
|1000
|84
|Tim Simons
|-9
|-15
|-21
|-45
|1000
|85
|Jared Goff
|-14
|-16
|-18
|-48
|1000
|86
|Johnny Damon
|-26
|-16
|-10
|-52
|1000
|87
|Kevin Nealon
|-25
|-20
|-17
|-62
|1000
|88
|Al Michaels
|-27
|-26
|-15
|-68
|1000
|89
|Gary LeVox
|-24
|-28
|-24
|-76
|1000
|90
|DeMarcus Ware
|-32
|-28
|-30
|-90
|1000
|91
|Charles Barkley
|-34
|-29
|-30
|-93
|1000
|92
|Patrick Peterson
|12
|11
|WD
|23
|1000