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Pelicans’ offseason approach centers around Zion

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American Century Championship - 2018 Results

July 13-15, 2018 | Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Purse: $600,000
EDGEWOOD TAHOE GC, Stateline, Nevada
54 Holes – 6,709 yards – Par: 36-36-72

﻿Pos Name R1 R2 R3 Total Money
1 Tony Romo 18 26 27 71 125000
2 Mark Mulder 16 31 21 68 60000
3 Joe Pavelski 25 23 18 66 30000
3 Ray Allen 14 24 28 66 30000
5 Trent Dilfer 24 19 19 62 18125
5 Mardy Fish 17 22 23 62 18125
7 Jeremy Roenick 19 17 22 58 14200
8 Mark Rypien 21 18 17 56 13000
9 Eric Gagne 19 13 23 55 12000
10 John Smoltz 21 14 18 53 11000
11 Sterling Sharpe 18 11 21 50 9583
11 Steph Curry 18 10 22 50 9583
11 Andrew Bachelder 20 7 23 50 9583
14 Bret Saberhagen 17 18 14 49 8900
15 Bret Baier 12 19 17 48 8750
16 Jack Wagner 17 13 17 47 8500
17 Vinny Del Negro 7 21 18 46 8200
18 Aaron Rodgers 16 17 11 44 7600
18 Adam Thielen 15 18 11 44 7600
20 Greg Maddux 13 18 11 42 7100
20 Mike Modano 9 17 16 42 7100
22 Robbie Gould 12 12 17 41 6725
22 Derek Lowe 14 9 18 41 6725
24 Case Keenum 18 10 12 40 6250
24 Carson Palmer 16 9 15 40 6250
26 Bode Miller 10 13 16 39 5900
27 Alfonso Ribeiro 18 11 6 35 5700
28 Tom Glavine 13 8 12 33 5350
28 Brian Urlacher 4 15 14 33 5350
30 Ozzie Smith 11 10 11 32 4900
30 Dell Curry 7 12 13 32 4900
32 Doug Pederson 6 12 13 31 4550
33 Joe Carter 12 9 9 30 4150
33 Colt Ford 12 8 10 30 4150
33 Trevor Hoffman 11 9 10 30 4150
33 Justin James 7 7 16 30 4150
37 David Wells 12 10 7 29 3700
37 Golden Tate 10 8 11 29 3700
39 Deron Williams 3 17 5 25 3400
39 Tim Wakefield 3 12 10 25 3400
41 Joe Don Rooney 8 5 10 23 3200
42 Jerome Bettis 14 8 0 22 3025
42 Ivan Rodriguez 1 14 7 22 3025
42 Larry Fitzgerald 9 4 9 22 3025
45 Joe Theismann 5 9 5 19 2650
45 Jerry Rice 1 4 14 19 2650
47 Alex Smith 1 11 2 14 2500
48 TJ Oshie -3 11 3 11 2300
48 Tim Brown 7 -3 7 11 2300
48 Lisa Cornwell 0 1 10 11 2300
51 Dan Quayle -2 6 5 9 2150
52 Brian Kelly 8 2 -3 7 2100
53 Mike Eruzione 4 -2 3 5 1925
53 AJ Hawk 5 -4 4 5 1925
55 Roger Clemens 6 -7 5 4 1925
55 Urban Meyer 3 -5 6 4 1925
57 Brian Baumgartner 1 -1 3 3 1800
58 Jared Allen 0 1 -2 -1 1675
58 Jim McMahon 0 -2 1 -1 1675
60 Marcus Allen -1 0 -4 -5 1575
60 Doug Flutie 0 -5 0 -5 1575
62 Terrell Davis -6 -1 -2 -9 1500
63 Ben Higgins 0 -8 -3 -11 1450
64 Steve Young -7 3 -10 -14 1400
65 Miles Teller -7 -1 -8 -16 1375
66 Marvin Lewis -6 1 -14 -19 1350
67 Charles Woodson -15 -4 -3 -22 1325
68 Jay DeMarcus -9 -6 -8 -23 1300
69 Willie Robertson -7 -12 -5 -24 1275
70 Rob Riggle -10 -9 -6 -25 1250
71 Ray Romano -6 -12 -8 -26 1213
71 Chris Webber -6 -14 -6 -26 1213
73 Vince Carter -11 -14 -2 -27 1175
74 Kyle Lowry -6 -13 -11 -30 1138
74 Reggie Bush -14 -14 -2 -30 1138
76 Blake Bortles -10 -15 -7 -32 1100
77 Sean Payton -8 -6 -19 -33 1063
77 Larry the Cable Guy -18 -4 -11 -33 1063
79 Trent Green -12 -10 -15 -37 1040
80 Bruce McGill -10 -11 -19 -40 1025
80 John O’Hurley -4 -19 -17 -40 1025
82 Kathryn Tappen -18 -15 -8 -41 1010
83 Herm Edwards -21 -5 -18 -44 1000
84 Tim Simons -9 -15 -21 -45 1000
85 Jared Goff -14 -16 -18 -48 1000
86 Johnny Damon -26 -16 -10 -52 1000
87 Kevin Nealon -25 -20 -17 -62 1000
88 Al Michaels -27 -26 -15 -68 1000
89 Gary LeVox -24 -28 -24 -76 1000
90 DeMarcus Ware -32 -28 -30 -90 1000
91 Charles Barkley -34 -29 -30 -93 1000
92 Patrick Peterson 12 11 WD 23 1000