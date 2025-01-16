Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 16

It’s Thursday, January 16, and the NBA’s best collide in the Midwest as the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5) and Oklahoma City Thunder (33-6) square off at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

These teams played last Wednesday in Cleveland and the Cavs won the clash of the titans, 129-122. The Cavaliers’ twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 46 points and 21 rebounds to lead the team to a Round 1 win in this regular season battle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 to lead all scorers.

This is Game 2 of a 3-game road trip for Cleveland. They won the opener 127-117 at Indiana to avenge a loss at home to the Pacers last Sunday. The Thunder have won six straight at home.

The Cavaliers are currently 14-3 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Thunder have a 10-0 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder live today

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: TNT/MAX

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Cavaliers (+122), Thunder (-145)

Cavaliers (+122), Thunder (-145) Spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder -2.5 Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 115.44, and the Thunder 116.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Cavaliers vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team in this rematch: OKC Thunder Moneyline (-120)

“The last loss for the Thunder came in Cleveland on Jan. 8. OKC is 3-0 in the past three games, while the Cavs are 2-1. This is a nice revenge spot for the Thunder. Cleveland is 24th in defensive efficiency during that span and OKC is first, so the Thunder should lock in on defensively in front of the home crowd.”

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Cavaliers at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Cavaliers at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Thunder on Thursday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

The OVER is 7-3 in the Cavaliers’ and the Thunder’s last 5 games combined

The Cavaliers have covered the Spread in their last 6 road games

The Cavaliers have a perfect record (11-0) against Western Conference teams this season

