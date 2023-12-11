 Skip navigation
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

Published December 11, 2023 01:45 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the market will treat the Cowboys-Bills Week 15 matchup and which team deserves to be the favorite entering that contest.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the best bet in the third meeting between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

Bulls at Bucks (-11.5): O/U 233.0

The Bulls and Bucks meet for the third time this season with the season series split 1-1.

The Bulls scored 109 in Milwaukee earlier this season in a loss and beat the Bucks at home 120-113 in OT behind an Alex Caruso buzzer-beater 3 to force OT (106 points in regulation).

Chicago scored 111 or more points in four straight games, but this is a good spot for that trend to stop. The Bulls are 2-8 away from home with 106.6 ppg (27th), going Under 111.5 points in 8 out of 10 road games (80%) and all eight losses (112, 121 in wins).

Zach LaVine (foot) is out for this matchup, he played the loss versus the Bucks, plus Alex Caruso (ankle) and Patrick Williams (ankle) are questionable for this game listed as day-to-day.

Chicago ranks last in the NBA on the road in pace, 27th in effective field goal percentage (50.7%), and 18th in offensive net rating (111.2), so down possibly two to three key players at Milwaukee will be a problem.

I played Chicago’s Team Total Under 110.5 at -110 odds on FanDuel and would go down to 109.5 on DraftKings.

Chicago has stayed Under 111 points in regulation both times versus Milwaukee this season. I expect a slower pace from the Bucks since the excitement of the in-season tournament is over for Milwaukee and this is the first game following the loss to the Pacers four days ago.

Pick: Bulls Team Total Under 110.5 (1u)

Season Record: 14-6 (70%) +7.85 units

