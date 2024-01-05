Don’t Miss: Fantasy Football Happy Hour Peacocky Awards Show on Tuesday
The fantasy football trophies have been hoisted, the punishments for finishing in last place are starting to be doled out and Matthew Berry has already started looking ahead to 2024 with his Way, Way, Too Early Top 50 Rankings.
This all means one thing: It’s time for the Peacockys!
The second annual Fantasy Football Happy Hour Awards Show will be Tuesday, Jan. 9 at noon ET on Peacock.
It’s a can’t-miss edition of Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Tuesday, January 9 as @MatthewBerryTMR, @croucherJD and @ConnorJRogers give out their 2nd annual Peacocky awards!— Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) January 5, 2024
Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote on Sunday ahead of the big reveal.
Fans will have a chance to cast their votes for all the Peacocky Awards starting on Sunday, Jan. 7.
All the awards and nominees will be discussed during Sunday’s Fantasy Football Pregame at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Peacocky Award Categories and Nominees
Fantasy Game of the Year
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN at ARI in Week 5
(15 catches, 192 yards, 3 TDs)
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE at HOU in Week 16
(11 catches, 265 yards, 2 TDs)
- De’Von Achane, RB, MIA vs. DEN in Week 3
(18 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches, 30 yards, 2 TDs)
- DJ Moore, WR, CHI at WSH in Week 5
(8 catches, 230 yards, 3 TDs)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF vs. ARI in Week 4
(20 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs; 7 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD)
Best Value Pick
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
- Mike Evans, WR, TB
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
- Brock Purdy, QB, SF
Best Waiver Wire Pickup
- Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
- Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
- Jordan Love, QB, GB
- Rashee Rice, WR, KC
- Trey McBride, TE, ARI
Rookie of the Year
- CJ Stroud, QB, HOU
- Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
- De’Von Achane, RB, MIA
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
- Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
Breakout Player of the Year
- Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
- Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
- Nico Collins, WR, HOU
- Rachaad White, RB, TB
Biggest Bust
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
- Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
Fantasy MVP
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF
- Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
Fantasy Playoffs MVP
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
- Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
Looking back at 2022 Peacocky Awards
WATCH: 2022 Peacocky Awards Show
Fantasy Game of the Year:
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN in Week 9 vs. CAR
(22 carries, 153 yards, 4 rushing TD; 4 catches, 58 yards, 1 receiving TD)
Best Value Pick:
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
Best Waiver Wire Pickup:
Justin Fields, QB, CHI
Fantasy Rookie of the Year:
Ken Walker III, RB, SEA
Breakout Player of the Year:
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
Biggest Bust:
Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
Fantasy MVP:
Travis Kelce, TE, KC
Fantasy Playoffs MVP:
Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF