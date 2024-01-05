Don’t Miss: Fantasy Football Happy Hour Peacocky Awards Show on Tuesday

The fantasy football trophies have been hoisted, the punishments for finishing in last place are starting to be doled out and Matthew Berry has already started looking ahead to 2024 with his Way, Way, Too Early Top 50 Rankings.

This all means one thing: It’s time for the Peacockys!

The second annual Fantasy Football Happy Hour Awards Show will be Tuesday, Jan. 9 at noon ET on Peacock.

It’s a can’t-miss edition of Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Tuesday, January 9 as @MatthewBerryTMR, @croucherJD and @ConnorJRogers give out their 2nd annual Peacocky awards!



Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote on Sunday ahead of the big reveal. — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) January 5, 2024

Fans will have a chance to cast their votes for all the Peacocky Awards starting on Sunday, Jan. 7.

All the awards and nominees will be discussed during Sunday’s Fantasy Football Pregame at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Peacocky Award Categories and Nominees

Fantasy Game of the Year

Ja’Marr Chase , WR, CIN at ARI in Week 5

(15 catches, 192 yards, 3 TDs)

, WR, CIN at ARI in Week 5 (15 catches, 192 yards, 3 TDs) Amari Cooper , WR, CLE at HOU in Week 16

(11 catches, 265 yards, 2 TDs)

, WR, CLE at HOU in Week 16 (11 catches, 265 yards, 2 TDs) De’Von Achane , RB, MIA vs. DEN in Week 3

(18 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches, 30 yards, 2 TDs)

, RB, MIA vs. DEN in Week 3 (18 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches, 30 yards, 2 TDs) DJ Moore , WR, CHI at WSH in Week 5

(8 catches, 230 yards, 3 TDs)

, WR, CHI at WSH in Week 5 (8 catches, 230 yards, 3 TDs) Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF vs. ARI in Week 4

(20 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs; 7 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD)

Best Value Pick

Raheem Mostert , RB, MIA

, RB, MIA Mike Evans , WR, TB

, WR, TB Alvin Kamara , RB, NO

, RB, NO Michael Pittman Jr. , WR, IND

, WR, IND Brock Purdy, QB, SF

Best Waiver Wire Pickup

Kyren Williams , RB, LAR

, RB, LAR Puka Nacua , WR, LAR

, WR, LAR Jordan Love , QB, GB

, QB, GB Rashee Rice , WR, KC

, WR, KC Trey McBride, TE, ARI

Rookie of the Year

CJ Stroud , QB, HOU

, QB, HOU Puka Nacua , WR, LAR

, WR, LAR De’Von Achane , RB, MIA

, RB, MIA Jahmyr Gibbs , RB, DET

, RB, DET Sam LaPorta, TE, DET

Breakout Player of the Year

Kyren Williams , RB, LAR

, RB, LAR Puka Nacua , WR, LAR

, WR, LAR Raheem Mostert , RB, MIA

, RB, MIA Nico Collins , WR, HOU

, WR, HOU Rachaad White, RB, TB

Biggest Bust

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

RB, LAC Tony Pollard , RB, DAL

, RB, DAL Bijan Robinson , RB, ATL

, RB, ATL Tee Higgins , WR, CIN

, WR, CIN Travis Kelce, TE, KC

Fantasy MVP

Christian McCaffrey , RB, SF

, RB, SF Tyreek Hill , WR, MIA

, WR, MIA CeeDee Lamb , WR, DAL

, WR, DAL Josh Allen , QB, BUF

, QB, BUF Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

Fantasy Playoffs MVP

CeeDee Lamb , WR, DAL

, WR, DAL Christian McCaffrey , RB, SF

, RB, SF Amon-Ra St. Brown , WR, DET

, WR, DET Kyren Williams , RB, LAR

, RB, LAR Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

Looking back at 2022 Peacocky Awards

WATCH: 2022 Peacocky Awards Show

Fantasy Game of the Year:

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN in Week 9 vs. CAR

(22 carries, 153 yards, 4 rushing TD; 4 catches, 58 yards, 1 receiving TD)

Best Value Pick:

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

Best Waiver Wire Pickup:

Justin Fields, QB, CHI

Fantasy Rookie of the Year:

Ken Walker III, RB, SEA

Breakout Player of the Year:

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

Biggest Bust:

Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

Fantasy MVP:

Travis Kelce, TE, KC

Fantasy Playoffs MVP:

Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF