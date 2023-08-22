Penske Moving Day
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN Penske Moving Day
Lucas Glover brings home his fifth PGA Tour win, winning the Wyndham Championship by two strokes.
Michael Kim shot a 62 in Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship to find himself in the top 10 entering the final Round of play.
Lee Hodges brings home his first PGA Tour, title winning the 3M Open by seven shots.
Rickie Fowler came up clutch, birdieing the 18th and first playoff holes to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour win since 2019.
Despite a few hiccups coming down the home stretch, Keegan Bradley finished three under to win the Travelers Championship.
Wyndham Clark’s outstanding approach shot Sunday on the 15th hole at LACC helped him seal the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.