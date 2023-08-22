 Skip navigation
Penske Moving Day

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN Penske Moving Day

nbc_golf_penske_230807_1920x1080_2252994115581.jpg
01:38
Weekend Movers: Glover wins Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover brings home his fifth PGA Tour win, winning the Wyndham Championship by two strokes.
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230805_1920x1080_2252603459886.jpg
01:27
Kim 11-under par through Round 3 at Wyndham
Michael Kim shot a 62 in Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship to find himself in the top 10 entering the final Round of play.
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230731_1920x1080_2250502211706.jpg
01:13
Weekend Movers: Hodges captures first PGA Tour win
Lee Hodges brings home his first PGA Tour, title winning the 3M Open by seven shots.
nbc_golf_7-3penske_230703.jpg
01:23
Weekend Movers: Fowler ends PGA Tour drought
Rickie Fowler came up clutch, birdieing the 18th and first playoff holes to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour win since 2019.
nbc_golf_penske_230626.jpg
01:33
How hometown hero Bradley won Travelers Champ.
Despite a few hiccups coming down the home stretch, Keegan Bradley finished three under to win the Travelers Championship.
nbc_golf_penskev2_230619.jpg
01:20
Penske Weekend Movers: Clark wins U.S. Open title
Wyndham Clark’s outstanding approach shot Sunday on the 15th hole at LACC helped him seal the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.