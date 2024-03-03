2024 SuperMotocross World Championship schedule revealed

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — After much anticipation, NBC analysts Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart revealed that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and Finale in September during Peacock’s coverage of Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway.

This is the second season for the new playoff format combing Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross riders. Jett Lawrence banked $1 million when he won the inaugural championship in the 450 class in 2023; Haiden Deegan was the maiden 250 class winner.

SuperMotocross Championship Race 1 will once again be contested at zMax Dragway on September 7, 2024 and represents the only returning venue on the schedule.

Championship Race 2 will be held the following week on the infield of Texas Motor Speedway on September 14, 2024.

The finale will be in Las Vegas on September 21, 2024, returning to the city that once hosted season finales for the Supercross series.

“Last year, we created a completely new off-road motorcycle racing playoff series that combined both disciplines of indoor stadium racing (Supercross) and outdoor motocross racing (Pro Motocross) that was fully embraced by the teams, athletes, industry and fans,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports, Inc. in a release. “Collectively, more than 110,000 fans from all over the world made their way here to attend the inaugural three round SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final and for the first time in the sport’s history witnessed the crowning of a true World Champion. The SuperMotocross World Championship is where the world comes to race.”

The massive footprint of four-wide dragstrips allowed by innovative track designs. / Fled Motor Sports, Inc.

One of the most challenging racecourses of the 2023 playoffs came at zMax Dragway. Featuring a split lane start, riders were forced to come together in two tight lefthand turns that led to a long stretch outside of the dragster racing lanes.

Chase Sexton snapped a 22-race winning streak by Lawrence in that race and set the tone for what a variety of winners in the championship.

“Last year, we transformed a four-lane drag strip into the ultimate off-road playground and fans were treated to a full day of action-packed racing at the opening round of the inaugural SMX World Championships,” said Greg Walter, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Building on that experience, we’re excited to once again partner with Feld Motor Sports to bring together the top Supercross and Motocross riders from around the world at zMAX Dragway to put on a high-flying, white-knuckled show for the fans.”

In 2023, Round 2 was hosted at Chicagoland Speedway with Ken Roczen standing on the top box of the podium.

This season, the series will replicate that philosophy with a trip to the infield of Texas Motor Speedway.

Fans “lining the fence” at Chicagoland and having access to areas that are more in line with a Pro Motocross event are a big part of the SMX Playoff experience. / Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Texas is no stranger to SuperMotocross racing. Round 7 of the Supercross season at AT&T set attendance records and the series expects even more fans at the speedway given the massive footprint of the property.

Last week’s Supercross round (7) in Arlington, Texas broke attendance records and this Playoff round could prove to be an even bigger spectacle with a planned Friday FanFest, and fan camping options being made available.

“All of us at Texas Motor Speedway are thrilled to have been chosen to host Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and we look forward to welcoming an entirely new and energetic group of race fans, from across the country and around the world, to our world-class facility,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Mark Faber. “Supercross and motocross fans in the Fort Worth/Dallas metroplex have proven for years how much they love their sport so we look forward to proving to them how much we appreciate them coming to Texas Motor Speedway.”

Given the challenges Dirt Wurx was able to build into zMax Dragway last year, the expansive footprint of “The Strip” allows track builders to replicate that for the finale on another four-wide drag strip adjacent to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The pinnacle of two-wheel racing is making its return to Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to crown the ultimate champion at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, surrounded by the passionate fans of Supercross and Motocross,” said Chris Powell, Las Vegas Motor Speedway President. “In recent years, Las Vegas has emerged as the ultimate sports hub, making it fitting to include the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on the list of prestigious events hosted here.”

The 2023 season finale marked a return to the Los Angeles Coliseum where “The Superbowl of Motocross” was born. Lawrence won that race and secured his championship.

