Motocross at Ironman 2025, Round 9: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season is set for the usual two motos of competition, but Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, is in an unaccustomed spot on the schedule. Moved forward two weeks to give the track time to prepare for the Motocross of Nations in early October, there is still a lot on the line for riders with two rounds before the finale.

Jett Lawrence will be more determined than ever this weekend after being beaten for the first time in a Motocross National when he was healthy. Now that Chase Sexton has ended his perfect streak in 2025, the field knows that he is vulnerable.

Haiden Deegan officially announced his plans for 2026 this week, which include graduation to the 450 class in Motocross. He wants to clinch the title this week and next in Unadilla, New York, so he can get a head start on the bigger bike at Budds Creek in the season finale.

As an added bonus, the Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) series returns this week for the first of their final three rounds and one moto will be held on Saturday during the halftime break. Fresh off her first Loretta Lynn’s title, Lachlan Turner looks to extend her lead in WMX.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Round 26 of the SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 9 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

IRONMAN ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

IRONMAN TRACK MAP

IRONMAN EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

11:32 a.m.: WMX Practice

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

Feature Program

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

1:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

3:14 p.m.: WMX Moto # 2

3:44 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:39 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

