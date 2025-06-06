Motocross at Thunder Valley 2025, Round 3: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The schedule is altered this week with the 450 class running their motos prior to the 250s to allow NBC to provide live coverage of one moto in each class of the Thunder Valley Nationals in Lakewood, Colorado.

Jett Lawrence is the only rider to score podiums in the first two races, but that was largely due to Eli Tomac getting a poor start in Hangtown during Round 2. This has been a two-man show in the opening rounds with Lawrence earning three moto wins and Tomac one. If Tomac can put pressure on Jett, it will open the door for Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Cooper to step elevate their game as well.

The storyline has been different in the 250 class with Haiden Deegan sweeping the motos in the first two rounds as he sets his sights on a perfect season.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2025 Motocross season at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 3 at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, will begin live Saturday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. NBC will broadcast coverage from the track at 4:00 p.m. ET. Race Day Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

THUNDER VALLEY ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

THUNDER VALLEY TRACK MAP

THUNDER VALLEY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

10:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:20 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:50 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:40 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:45 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

12:05 p.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

12:30 p.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:35 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

12:55 p.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

1:45 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

2:00 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

3:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1 LIVE on NBC

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE on NBC

6:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

