Supercross 2025 Round 8 in Daytona: How to watch Saturday’s race, start times, schedule, TV info

With Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence on the injured list for Round 8 of the Monster Energy Supercross season, Daytona International Speedway will feature a new track winner Saturday night under the lights on the frontstretch.

Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton are the two riders statistically most likely to win this weekend, but there are several riders who want to upset expectations.

The 250 East riders return to action with Max Anstie looking to retain the red plate over a hungry and stacked field. Defending winner, Tom Vialle, has some ground to make up on a track where everyone wants to win.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2025 Supercross season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, will begin live Saturday, March 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

DAYTONA ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

DAYTONA TRACK MAP

Feld Entertainment

DAYTONA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:40 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

11:50 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

12:00 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:07 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

