Chicago waives Jaden Ivey for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ after anti-LGBTQ rant

Jaden Ivey, who played just four games for the Bulls due to left knee pain and was already shut down for the season, was waived by the Bulls on Monday for “conduct detrimental to the team,” Chicago announced.

In recent days, Ivey has posted several long social media video rants, primarily about his religious beliefs. One posted to Instagram on Monday included fairly lengthy anti-LGBTQ comments and his opinion of the NBA’s Pride Month, “They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’”

Ivey was already out for the season due to left knee pain that had limited him to four games with Chicago after being traded to them at the deadline. This had been an issue all season; he wasn’t as quick or explosive, and it was impacting his shot. In Detroit, he went from averaging 17.6 points a game last season to 8.2 this season. He was available at the deadline and the Bulls rolled the dice on the former No. 5 pick out of Purdue.

Ivey will be a free agent after the season.