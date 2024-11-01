 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tee Higgins
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 9
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
NFL Trade Deadline 2024: Schedule, how does it work, date, time, rules, no trade clauses

Top Clips

nbc_soc_brooklynfczephyrfcv2_241031.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Spokane Zephyr F.C.
nbc_horse_fillymareturf_241031v2_241031.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Turf
nbc_horse_juvenileturfsprint_241031.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tee Higgins
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 9
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
NFL Trade Deadline 2024: Schedule, how does it work, date, time, rules, no trade clauses

Top Clips

nbc_soc_brooklynfczephyrfcv2_241031.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Spokane Zephyr F.C.
nbc_horse_fillymareturf_241031v2_241031.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Turf
nbc_horse_juvenileturfsprint_241031.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Magic’s Banchero out indefinitely with torn right oblique

  
Published October 31, 2024 11:18 PM
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

Oct 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique, the team said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Banchero will be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Banchero was injured Wednesday night in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s victory at Chicago. He scored a career-high 50 points against Indiana on Monday night and is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games this season.

Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Orlando is at Cleveland on Friday night.