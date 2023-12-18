Report: Draymond Green enters counseling, will be out at least three weeks

It’s been a favorite parlor game in NBA circles the past week: Guessing how long Draymond Green’s “indefinite” suspension will really last. Most guesses landed around 10-12 games, with a return in early January.

That fits with the latest report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that Green has started counseling and will be

out for at least three weeks.

League sources said the 33-year-old was expected to receive counseling and work with the Warriors and NBA while suspended. People around Green and the organization said the four-time NBA champion has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity.... A three-week timeframe would mean his suspension stretches approximately 12 games.

Green — who already served a five-game suspension this season for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold — was suspended indefinitely for a blow to the head of Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic. The league cited Green’s “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” in handing down the suspension.

Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold pic.twitter.com/yivvAds10c — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 15, 2023

“He can’t do what he’s been doing. He knows that. We know that. Everybody knows that,” Stephen Curry said. “What that means to change, I think that’s the search for the answer, right? Like, that’s the journey that we’re on now. I think the tone has obviously changed from any other suspensions.”

“To me this is about more than basketball — it’s about helping Draymond,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach and his life and that’s not an easy thing to do. That’s not something you say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do five games, and then he’s gonna be fine…'

“That’s not the answer to pick a number, the answer is to help Draymond. Give him the help he needs. Give him an opportunity to make a change that will not only help him, help our team, but help him for the rest of his life. It’s not just about, you know, an outburst on the court. This is about his life.”

Green loses $154,000 in pay for every game missed (he so far has missed three, the Warriors are 2-1 in those games). Beyond the short term, Green is already doing television broadcasts (after the Warriors have been eliminated) and has a post-NBA career as an analyst in the Charles Barkley mold, but Green can throw that away by turning off too many fans. There is a lot on the line for him.

Green can practice with the Warriors and go to the team facilities during his suspension. His return, however, is a few weeks away. At least.

