Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
San Francisco’s Chase Center reportedly will host 2025 NBA All-Star Game

  
Published September 28, 2023 05:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 25: An outside view of the Chase Center before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 25, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA likes to reward franchises that get new arenas constructed with an All-Star Game, much like the way the NFL likes to send a Super Bowl to teams and cities that build a new stadium (for example, next February’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas).

The NBA is set to reward the Golden State Warriors by sending the 2025 All-Star Game to the Chase Center, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While the league has yet to make it official, this announcement would not be a surprise. The Chase Center is an impressive new building on the San Francisco waterfront, just down the street from Oracle Park, home to the MLB’s Giants. The Chase Center has already housed an NBA Finals and could handle the event.

More importantly, San Francisco has the hotel and event capacity to handle the All-Star Game, which is not something every city with a new arena can say. The league has basic requirements for hotel rooms, space for the NBA Crossover fan fest event, and the capacity to handle the massive number of sponsor and other events that take place around an All-Star Game.

The 2024 All-Star Game is set for Indianapolis and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, from Feb. 16-18.

