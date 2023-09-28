San Francisco’s Chase Center reportedly will host 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA likes to reward franchises that get new arenas constructed with an All-Star Game, much like the way the NFL likes to send a Super Bowl to teams and cities that build a new stadium (for example, next February’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas).

The NBA is set to reward the Golden State Warriors by sending the 2025 All-Star Game to the Chase Center, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA is nearing plans for the Golden State Warriors (Chase Center) to host 2025 All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This upcoming season's All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2023

While the league has yet to make it official, this announcement would not be a surprise. The Chase Center is an impressive new building on the San Francisco waterfront, just down the street from Oracle Park, home to the MLB’s Giants. The Chase Center has already housed an NBA Finals and could handle the event.

More importantly, San Francisco has the hotel and event capacity to handle the All-Star Game, which is not something every city with a new arena can say. The league has basic requirements for hotel rooms, space for the NBA Crossover fan fest event, and the capacity to handle the massive number of sponsor and other events that take place around an All-Star Game.

The 2024 All-Star Game is set for Indianapolis and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, from Feb. 16-18.