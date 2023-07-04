Watch Chet Holmgren put up 15, look good in return to court at Summer League

After missing an entire season following a foot injury and surgery last summer, there was going to be rust on Chet Holmgren’s game.

But the No. 2 pick of a year ago was back on the court for the Thunder in the Utah Summer League and, after shaking off that rust in the first quarter, looked good putting up 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks on the night.

Chet Holmgren (15 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK) with a strong performance in the @okcthunder Salt Lake City Summer League win! pic.twitter.com/l47JsT6FTK — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2023

What matters most is Holmgren was moving aggressively, not being timid coming off a Lisfranc injury and surgery that would naturally make a player a little hesitant. On offense, he didn’t hesitate to put the ball on the floor and, when he got the ball at the arc, attacked some closeouts and made plays. His bigger impact was on the defensive end, where he blocked four shots and altered others for the Thunder.

The Thunder’s other lottery pick from a season ago, Jalen Williams, impressed with a solid offensive outing.

Jalen Williams (19 PTS, 4 REB) has a big game as @okcthunder win their Salt Lake City Summer League matchup! pic.twitter.com/ybSIeaVaf2 — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2023

However, the play of the day was Tre Man with a poster dunk that may win Dunk of the Utah Summer League. Also, check out the Thunder bench reaction.

The Thunder beat the Jazz 95-85 in the Utah Summer League opener.

The Utah and Sacramento summer leagues run through July 6, then the NBA convenes with all 30 teams in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League starting July 7.