Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Chet Holmgren put up 15, look good in return to court at Summer League

Published July 4, 2023 10:39 AM
After missing an entire season following a foot injury and surgery last summer, there was going to be rust on Chet Holmgren’s game.

But the No. 2 pick of a year ago was back on the court for the Thunder in the Utah Summer League and, after shaking off that rust in the first quarter, looked good putting up 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks on the night.

What matters most is Holmgren was moving aggressively, not being timid coming off a Lisfranc injury and surgery that would naturally make a player a little hesitant. On offense, he didn’t hesitate to put the ball on the floor and, when he got the ball at the arc, attacked some closeouts and made plays. His bigger impact was on the defensive end, where he blocked four shots and altered others for the Thunder.

The Thunder’s other lottery pick from a season ago, Jalen Williams, impressed with a solid offensive outing.

However, the play of the day was Tre Man with a poster dunk that may win Dunk of the Utah Summer League. Also, check out the Thunder bench reaction.

The Thunder beat the Jazz 95-85 in the Utah Summer League opener.

The Utah and Sacramento summer leagues run through July 6, then the NBA convenes with all 30 teams in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League starting July 7.

