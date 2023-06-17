Skip navigation
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Matt Berry
MB
Matt
Berry
Report: Raiders will interview Pete Carroll next week
The Raiders will interview former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for their vacant coaching position next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Matt Berry
SEA
Front Office
