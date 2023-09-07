2023 NFL Week One Schedule: TV Channels, live stream, kick off times and more

The 2023 NFL season kicks off this Thursday, September 7 in Kansas City, Missouri with a match up between the Detroit Lions and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for the full 2023 week one schedule and find out additional information on how to keep up with all of the action.



RELATED: 2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule - TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

2023 NFL Week One Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, September 7:

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, September 10:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, September 11:

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

