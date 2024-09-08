What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NFL Football Sundays are finally back NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding the excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



Tonight on Sunday Night Football, it’s Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams vs Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a rematch of last season’s Wild Card thriller. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s game, as well as every other game happening today.

Sunday, September 8:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 9:

New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ESPN

Top impact players in Rams vs Lions:

Top impact players in Rams vs. Lions Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Lions that includes notable players Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for Los Angeles and Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit.

‘Unsexy’ Players who Fantasy Managers Should Watch:

'Unsexy' players who fantasy managers should watch Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their list of underrated players who can help fantasy managers win, including James Conner, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.