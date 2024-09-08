What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NFL Football Sundays are finally back NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding the excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, it’s Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams vs Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a rematch of last season’s Wild Card thriller. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s game, as well as every other game happening today.
Sunday, September 8:
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 9:
New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ESPN
Top impact players in Rams vs Lions:
‘Unsexy’ Players who Fantasy Managers Should Watch:
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.