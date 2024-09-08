 Skip navigation
2024 US Open - Day 13
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Jessica Pegula in U.S. Open final, lesson learned
NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Qualifying
Storylines ahead of NASCAR Cup playoff opener at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_texasmichiganhl_240907.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 2: College Football Upsets and Lessons Learned

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregonboise_coachlanningint_240906.jpg
Lanning: Oregon 'resilient' in tight win vs. Boise
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_finalfg_240907.jpg
Oregon defeats Boise State on game-winning FG
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_oregontd5_240907.jpg
Whittington's 100-yarder ties Oregon with Boise

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 13
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Jessica Pegula in U.S. Open final, lesson learned
NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Qualifying
Storylines ahead of NASCAR Cup playoff opener at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_texasmichiganhl_240907.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 2: College Football Upsets and Lessons Learned

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregonboise_coachlanningint_240906.jpg
Lanning: Oregon ‘resilient’ in tight win vs. Boise
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_finalfg_240907.jpg
Oregon defeats Boise State on game-winning FG
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_oregontd5_240907.jpg
Whittington’s 100-yarder ties Oregon with Boise

View All Scores

What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published September 8, 2024 05:00 AM

NFL Football Sundays are finally back NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding the excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

RELATED: Preseason fantasy football stock up, stock down

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, it’s Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams vs Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a rematch of last season’s Wild Card thriller. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s game, as well as every other game happening today.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings

Sunday, September 8:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 9:

New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ESPN

Top impact players in Rams vs Lions:
Top impact players in Rams vs. Lions
Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Lions that includes notable players Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for Los Angeles and Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit.

‘Unsexy’ Players who Fantasy Managers Should Watch:
'Unsexy' players who fantasy managers should watch
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their list of underrated players who can help fantasy managers win, including James Conner, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.