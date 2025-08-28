Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones insists the Cowboys got better Thursday despite trading a generational player to a conference rival. The owner cited the cap space, the draft picks and the defensive tackle the Cowboys got in return.
Dallas freed up $19 million by swapping Parsons for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and now have $42 million in cap space for 2025. That gives them room to sign some other players to contract extensions, most notably cornerback DaRon Bland and left guard Tyler Smith.
"[We got] a lot of capital that is required to build a team,” Jones said. “It takes many players, to be trite, to play in the NFL. It takes 11 on the field at the same time. It takes a minimum of 30 or 40 — at minimum — to have both offense and defense, not including players who are involved in our special teams. So, it takes more than one. You do have to allocate your resources whether it be draft picks or whether it be finances. There was no question in our mind that [Micah] could bring a lot of resources in a trade. That has been on my mind since we hired Brian [Schottenheimer]. So, there was no question.”
Jones said the Cowboys could use the two first-round picks now to trade for a player. (Yes, he and executive vice president Stephen Jones said this.) Or they could use those picks to get anywhere from “three to five” players. (Even though the Packers’ picks the next two years figure to be in the 20s or 30s.)
“Those draft picks could get top, Pro Bowl-type players,” Jones said. “Could. Not necessarily. Let me be quick to say: You won’t necessarily get those players. You’ve got to draft them or acquire them. But they can get us as few as three or as many as five outstanding players. Now, not only do they contribute in a game that needs a lot of players on the field — not to be elementary — but they also give you better odds that they’re going to be a high percentage of those are going to be available just from the standpoint of attrition or from the standpoint of just sheer limit on how far one player can go. Very few players are Deion [Sanders] playing a hundred plays a game.”
Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, solves a big problem on the team. He immediately shores up a run defense that allowed more than 100 yards in 12 games last season and more than 140 eight times. As Todd Archer of ESPN pointed out, the Cowboys have allowed 425 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 103 carries in their past three playoff losses to the 49ers (2021-22) and Packers (2023).
“Kenny Clark is a big part of this,” Stephen Jones said. “That was a big part of winning right now, and we feel like when you look at the frustration is we hadn’t been able to win the big games in the playoffs, and we think it is a direction connection to not being able to stop the run. And we think Kenny Clark is going to be a big piece to that. We felt like because of our depth on the edge, as well as the ability to scheme pressure, that we could make up for Micah because obviously he’s elite at rushing the passer that we can make up for that.”
In the past four seasons, the Cowboys have made the postseason three times with a 1-3 record. Now, they’ve lost their best player, a player on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
But Jerry Jones said, with a straight face, that the Cowboys somehow became better today.
“In our judgment this gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years,” Jones said.
The Cowboys went 7-10 last season but won 12 games for three consecutive seasons before that.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that he told Micah Parsons that if the edge rusher stayed in Dallas, he would be playing on the fifth-year option in 2025. That would have paid him either $21.324 million or $24 million depending on the outcome of the grievance he filed.
“Basically I think I read where [Parsons] said that I replied, ‘We’re playing under the contract as it exists right now, get ready to play in Philadelphia.’ Correct. That was correct,” Jones said Thursday night.
Instead, the Cowboys traded the four-time Pro Bowler, who is only 26, to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Jones believes he and Parsons had a handshake deal in April that Parsons reneged on. The sides never negotiated again — even when Parsons presented a chance to do that this week — before sending him to Green Bay.
“We offered him a contract to come play for the Dallas Cowboys, and it was a good one,” Jones said. “Now, it was more guaranteed than what was reported here now. My point is, without getting into details, that was a very genuine negotiation. I changed the amounts, and then we left, and then he called back and talked to Stephen [Jones]. Stephen negotiated amounts. We changed those amounts that he called back from. Then, of course, the rest is history when the time came to say, ‘let’s go,’ then he said, ‘Well, let’s start the negotiation.’
“Nothing in the world am I criticizing Micah about at all. That was ever bit his right, and Micah has never been anything but so pleasant to be around. . . . Things are good here. We have just decided that it was in the best interest of our team and take the consideration that we have — we appreciate his four years — but we can take that consideration and we can win more than had we gone the other route and signed him. That’s not a negative on Micah. That’s just unique to our circumstances.”
Parsons’ four-year, $188 million contract extension includes a total of $136 million guaranteed, $120 million of which is fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter reports. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Jones said “make no mistake, we all know we could have paid Micah,” but they didn’t want to pay what the Packers paid him.
The Cowboys were never willing to give Parsons $47 million per year.
“I get it, and I think everyone does get it, too,” Jones said. “They wanted to go where I stopped, and they wanted to go from there. Is that hard for anybody to see? That’s where they wanted to start. That’s where I stopped. Now, all you can do is pick up the ball and say that to each other.”
Parsons has not practiced with the team since the end of last season. He appeared ready to continue his hold-in into the regular season, citing back tightness. Now, he’s headed to Green Bay.
The Cowboys’ press conference regarding the Micah Parsons trade was a wild ride. For many reasons.
Here’s one: Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones repeatedly referred to Micah as “Michael.” Once, Jerry corrected himself. Later, Stephen Jones corrected his father.
It was odd. It was strange. There’s no doubt as to the accuracy of Parsons’s name
It conjured memories of Panthers owner David Tepper repeatedly referring to head coach Frank Reich as “Reitch” in the press conference after Reich was fired. It’s a subtle, but unmistakable, sign of disrespect.
We can’t recall a single time Jones had ever called Parsons anything but “Micah” during his four years as a Cowboy. It feels like an accidentally deliberate diss, something that won’t be obvious but that will give Jones a little satisfaction.
Sort of like the satisfaction when he claimed not to know the name of Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta.
Regardless, it’s a multi-billionaire’s prerogative to get names wrong. Or to pretend they don’t know people’s names. They’re above it all. And those whose names they get wrong, or don’t know, are beneath them.
In justifying during a Thursday night press conference the stunning decision to trade linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers, Jerry Jones invokes the Herschel Walker trade.
Jerry, I witnessed the Herschel Walker trade. I knew the Herschel Walker trade. The Herschel Walker trade was a friend of mine (for a game or so). Jerry, this is no Herschel Walker trade.
As to Parsons, Jones said this could “be a tremendous thing for our fans and the success of this team.”
For Parsons, the Cowboys got two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. For Walker, the Cowboys got three first-round picks, three second-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick. It helped lay the foundation for the construction of the team that won three Super Bowls in four years.
No, this is not the Herschel Walker trade. Not even close. But we wouldn’t expected Jerry to admit to the simple fact that they screwed this one up.
Because they did.
One of the many topics covered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at a Thursday press conference to discuss his decision to trade defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers was the timing of the deal.
Parsons requested a trade earlier this month, but there was no sign that the Cowboys were considering a move until reports of calls from other teams about a deal picked up in recent days. The Packers featured prominently in those reports and Jones said that he had discussions with the team over the last three days.
Jones said the two sides were close to an agreement heading into Thursday, but that it was “techinically up in the air” this morning.
“We didn’t have a deal until this afternoon,” Jones said.
Jones declined to answer a question about when the team granted Parsons permission to work on a contract with the Packers, but it sounds like the final steps came rather quickly for all involved.
Cowboys fans, if you think today couldn’t get any worse, you were wrong.
During a rambling explanation of the decision to trade linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones attributed the move to one specific aspect of defensive strategy.
“The facts are specifically, we need to stop the run,” Jones said during a Thursday night press conference. “And we haven’t been able to stop the run in key times for several years. And when you have the kind of extraordinary pass rush that [Micah] had, then the way to mitigate that pass rush is to run at you. If the pass rush doesn’t get you ahead pretty big time, and you’re playing even or behind, then you’ve really got a problem in stopping the run.”
When Jones finally stopped talking, his son Stephen, echoed the need to stop the run.
Sorry, Joneses. No one is going to buy that one. You had one of the best defensive players in the NFL. You dragged your feet for too long. You pissed the player off by playing games.
You f—ked around. You found out. And now you’re just coming up with crappy excuses.
The Packers joined the Cowboys in announcing their agreement on a trade sending defensive end Micah Parsons to Green Bay on Thursday evening.
The lone quote in the release announcing the trade does not concern Parsons, however. The Packers are trading defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas, and the release includes a statement from General Manager Brian Gutekunst about the longtime Packer.
“We want to thank Kenny for the incredible impact he made in the locker room, on the field and in the community during his nine seasons in Green Bay,” Gutekunst said. “From the time he arrived in 2016, Kenny established himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the league and in the history of this franchise with his production, durability and leadership. He had the respect of everyone in the organization and epitomized what it meant to be a Green Bay Packer. Kenny will be greatly missed, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”
The Cowboys are holding a press conference on Thursday and the Packers will have much more to say about the deal as well as the new contract they are giving Parsons in the near future.
Like verbal contracts, verbal guarantees aren’t worth the paper they’re not printed on.
Not long before the Cowboys traded linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin made a guarantee regarding the situation.
Appearing on ESPN, Irvin said this: “I guarantee, Michael Parsons’s not going anywhere. Jerry’s not that crazy. This is all what we call just negotiation stuff.”
As it turns out, Jerry is that crazy. And they thought it was all “negotiation stuff” until they found out it was serious.
We’ll have plenty more to say about one of the most stunning trades in recent NFL history. We’ll do it one post at a time, because there are so many different angles to consider.
The Cowboys were given a chance to negotiate with Micah Parsons this week. They declined.
That’s Parsons’ version in an interview with Jane Slater of NFL Media.
The star edge rusher told Slater that he and his representation went back to the Cowboys with “empathy” this week when trade interest was leaked. The Cowboys’ response, according to Parsons, was for him to “play on the fifth-year [option] or leave.”
Thus, he chose to leave, and, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, will get $62 million in the first new year of the deal, $120 million fully guaranteed and a total of $136 million guaranteed — all records for non-quarterbacks. Parsons would have made either $21 million or $24 million on the fifth-year option depending on how a grievance played out.
It was a win for Parsons. It was a win for the Packers. Will it be a win for the Cowboys?
They will receive two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal. But they lost a generational talent who averaged 13 sacks a season and earned Pro Bowl honors in all four of his seasons in Dallas.
The Cowboys will give their version of events at a news conference at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Only minutes after the news of the Cowboys’ trade of Micah Parsons was reported, the team announced it. The Cowboys will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Jerry Jones presumably front and center.
Jones traded a generational talent to an NFC rival, something the 49ers did with Charles Haley in a trade with the Cowboys in 1992. Dallas won three Super Bowls from 1992-95 and San Francisco one as the Haley trade changed the balance of power.
The Cowboys will lean on Dante Fowler, rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams to replace Parsons, who seems irreplaceable.
In four seasons in Dallas, Parsons totaled 52.5 sacks in 63 games and joined Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only two players in NFL history to record 12 or more sacks in their first four NFL seasons. Parsons was defensive rookie of the year in 2021, was a two-time All-Pro and four times earned Pro Bowl honors.
The Cowboys received two first-round picks, both of which likely will be low first-round picks, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.