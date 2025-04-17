Former Princeton receiver Tiger Bech became one of the victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. That loss has fueled his brother, former TCU receiver Jack Bech.
Jack is now a week or so away from entering the NFL. He firmly believes his game is going to reach a new level at the next level.
“Whatever team gets me, it’s going to be a two-for-one special,” Jack Bech told Dave Wilson of ESPN.com. “Not only do you get Jack Bech, you get Tiger Bech too. I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can’t lose.”
Jack Bech proved that at the Senior Bowl, where he was named the game’s MVP after catching six passes for 68 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with seven seconds to play.
“I knew I was about to catch that ball and score that touchdown,” Jack Bech told Wilson. “My brother’s name was written in the clouds above us. Just so many signs. I mean, if you don’t believe God is real, I don’t know how much more you need.”
And it’s not just idle talk from Jack Bech. Others have witnessed the impact of Tiger’s death on Jack Bech, including his head coach at TCU, Sonny Dykes.
“He was already on a great trajectory,” Dykes told Wilson. “This was kind of the rocket fuel.”
Bech is expected to be a Day 2 pick, and quite possibly a second-round selection. Wherever he goes, he’ll be bringing Tiger with him. And he’ll be even more committed to his craft, dedicated to the sport, and driven to get the absolute most from his God-given skills.
With the draft a week away, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could be headed to the Browns at No. 2 overall.
While General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters in his Thursday pre-draft press conference that no final decisions have been made, Berry was nevertheless peppered with questions about Hunter and his unique ability to play on offense and defense.
While Berry again noted that he envisions receiver as Hunter’s primary position, the G.M. didn’t seem to have any concern about Hunter potentially playing defense, too.
“So I think one of the things that is, like you can’t probably fully appreciate until you see Travis play live, is just his elite conditioning,” Berry said. “Going out and seeing him play at Colorado, he really never comes off the field. And it’s unbelievable because there are more plays in a college game than there is a pro game. And it’s like, the guy — he barely pants. … So, it’s quite incredible.
“That being said, what he would attempt to do, has not really been done in our league. But, we wouldn’t necessarily put a cap or a governor in terms of what he could do. We would want to be smart in terms of how we started him out.”
Part of that is having Hunter’s “first home” as being a receiver.
“I think one of the big things that he brings, is he has a number of rare qualities, but probably the rarest is his ability with the ball — his ball skills,” Berry said. “And we would want to put him in a position that maximized that ability.”
Berry also doesn’t think Hunter must play both ways in order to be worthy of the No. 2 overall pick.
“I don’t see it that way. I think it’s — and I’m going to use a [cross-sport analogy] now — it’s a little bit like [Shohei] Ohtani, right?” Berry said. “Where he’s playing one side, he’s an outstanding player. If he’s a pitcher or he’s a hitter, he’s an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways.”
The other aspect any team that drafts Hunter must figure out is how he splits his time in meetings. That’s something quarterback Joe Flacco brought up for what could be a challenge as Hunter enters the league.
“I guess without getting into too much of the specific planning because he’s not here, we haven’t made a decision,” Berry said. “But that’s something that’s also unique, and it’s something that, like I said, every team across the league would have to figure out.”
At this point, it seems as if it’s Cleveland that will have the opportunity to figure out the best way to maximize Hunter’s talents.
With the first round of this year’s draft set to begin in one week, it appears the Titans are set to pick quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.
The Browns pick second and most signs are pointing to them selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at that spot. But General Manager Andrew Berry said in his pre-draft press conference on Thursday that no final decision has been made.
“A big part of this week and then going into next week is what we call scenario planning and strategy planning. So, we’re really right in the thick of it,” Berry said. “And that’s not to say that there hasn’t been any thought to it at this point, that would be disingenuous. But, we’ll use the whole shot clock, so to speak. We don’t have to start making decisions until really Thursday night. And so we’ll use all the time afforded to us and make sure we have a thorough plan depending on what happens at No. 1.
“We’re still working through everything. We have not made a hard decision in terms of how we’re going to use the No. 2 pick,” Berry later added. “There are a number of guys that we like. You know, our travels, they were the logical touchpoints that you would make for all prospects who are worthy of being in consideration that high in the draft. That just happened to be what it was. I think maybe a lot of times, it just becomes the last place that you stopped. But we’re still working through everything.”
Aside from Hunter, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter could also be the Browns’ choice. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has also been a potential Cleveland target.
“All options are on the board,” Berry said.
We’ll see who Cleveland takes off the board very soon.
Joe Flacco is back with the Browns after agreeing to a one-year deal with the club late last week.
Next week, he could have a teammate who wants to play both offense and defense.
In a Thursday morning interview with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Flacco was asked if he could imagine having a receiver who then stays on the field to play cornerback.
While Travis Hunter’s name wasn’t explicitly mentioned, the question was obviously about him, given that the Browns pick at No. 2 overall in one week.
“It’s honestly pretty cool,” Flacco said. “It would be interesting to see the mental grind of that. I think everybody kind of thinks about the physical side of it. And ultimately, yeah, I think that is a big deal —the physical part of it. But it can probably be done if you manage the reps here and there. But the mental side of it — like the amount of meetings that we have throughout the week, and being on top of all that — offensively, defensively, special teams — that would be, I feel like, a big hurdle. But it would also be super impressive to watch.
“I was talking to somebody yesterday, and I think the coolest thing about the fact that he can go both ways is it’s just like a sign that he’s a good football player. If you have any questions about him, I think you can point to that and say he must have a pretty good feel for the game to be able to do both of those things. So, besides the athleticism and the speed and all that, it just seems to indicate that he’s a pretty good football player.”
We’ll see if Flacco and Hunter become teammates next Thursday night.
A week before the 2025 NFL draft, all 32 teams still have their first-round draft picks. That is unprecedented.
As noted on the Cardinals’ website, this was already the first year since the first common draft in 1967 in which every team still had its own first-round pick at the start of the league year.
There also hasn’t been a traded first-round pick since the start of the league year, and if there isn’t one before the draft starts on Thursday, it will be the first year since 2014 when no first-round picks were traded between the start of the league year and the opening of the draft.
The highest pick that has been traded in this year’s draft is No. 39 overall, which the Panthers sent to the Bears in 2023 as part of the trade up to the first overall pick that year, which allowed the Panthers to select Bryce Young first overall.
The 2025 NFL draft is a week away, and the first seven picks have come into focus.
The betting odds for the Top 7 picks are all in minus territory, meaning the oddsmakers have put a greater than 50 percent chance on one particular player landing at that particular pick. It isn’t until the eighth overall pick that there’s enough uncertainty about the selection that no player is in minus territory.
Here are the odds for the Top 10 picks, via DraftKings:
1. Titans: Miami quarterback Cam Ward is an overwhelming -20,000 favorite.
2. Browns: Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is a -350 favorite.
3. Giants: Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is a -300 favorite.
4. Patriots LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is a -225 favorite.
5. Jaguars: Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is a -130 favorite.
6. Raiders: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a -125 favorite.
7. Jets: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou is a -115 favorite.
8. Panthers: Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker is the most likely pick at +150.
9. Saints: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most likely pick at +200.
10. Bears: Jeanty is the most likely pick at +300.
The odds at No. 10 show the uncertainty surrounding the 10th pick pick, as Jeanty is the favorite even though the odds suggest Jeanty will be off the board at No. 6. The next-shortest odds to go No. 10 belong to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at +350, followed by Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks at +900.
All it takes is one surprising move from one team near the top to overturn the whole projected draft order. But at the moment, the odds suggest that we have a good idea who the first seven picks will be.
As the 2025 draft approaches, there has not been any movement at the top of the first round.
But there’s at least one team that hasn’t dismissed the possibility of trading out of the top five picks.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters in his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday that the organization has fielded some calls about the No. 3 overall pick. But that certainly doesn’t mean anything is imminent.
Schoen noted that in addition to just sticking with the original pick, the Giants could be open to moving up or down in the draft depending on the deal.
“We’ll be open to all options,” Schoen said. “Those types of strategy sessions have been ongoing, and talking through different scenarios. We’re always going to be open to either/or of those scenarios.”
New York will likely have either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter available to select with the third pick. That might be incentive enough for the Giants to stay put and make a selection.
“We like our options,” Schoen said. “We like who will be there.”
We’ll see exactly what the Giants do in just over a week.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty hopes Saquon Barkley’s big year with the Eagles has NFL teams high on running backs heading into the draft.
Jeanty compared himself to Barkley in an article for The Players’ Tribune, saying that as he saw Barkley’s great season, he thought about the things he can do in the NFL.
“Most people, they watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl a couple of months ago, they watched Saquon run through everyone in the playoffs, and they thought to themselves, This is amazing,” Jeanty wrote. “I watched it and I thought something different. I thought, That can be me.”
Jeanty structured his article as a letter to NFL general managers, and he said Barkley is the player they should compare him to.
“If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did,” Jeanty wrote. “I’m coming to win, big, soon.”
The Texans have a need on their offensive line, and they’re visiting today with a player who could make sense as their first-round draft pick.
Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is visiting Houston today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jackson could play either guard or tackle in the NFL. Jackson’s current betting odds are +190 to go in the first round, so it would be a mild surprise if he hears his name called on the first night of the draft, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable for Houston to take him.
The Texans have the 25th overall pick and the odds say they are likely to take an offensive lineman in the first round, with the odds currently at -260 that the Texans take an offensive lineman. Jackson could be their guy.
The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s draft and have a realistic shot at selecting Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
In his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters that New York views Hunter as a unique piece who could realistically play both offense and defense.
“He’s fun to watch,” Schoen said. “It’s unique that [he has] the ball skills, the route ability, and then also the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don’t see that very often. A lot of times, if these guys can’t catch or they can’t play receiver, then they get moved to DB. But this guy can do it all. So, he’s also a great kid. So, it’d be hard to keep him off the field, and he’s motivated to play both ways.
“So, again, you’re always worried about the length of the season at the NFL — 17 games — and training camp. If he gets hurt doing something that he’s not doing full-time, you’re going to kick yourself. But, he’s a unique athlete that I think will be able to do both.”
That aligns with Hunter’s vision, as he recently noted he’d rather not be on the field if he weren’t allowed to play both offense and defense.
Schoen noted that even though it would be difficult for Hunter to accomplish in the NFL, the Heisman Trophy winner has proven he can do it and stay available.
“[T]o me, what will have to be settled is, the mental part of it — because offense is very hard to learn,” Schoen said. “And then the defense on a weekly basis — it’s not like college anymore where, hey, these are our basic plays, this is our basic defense and we’re going to go play Cover 3 against Kansas, we’re going to play Cover 3 against Nebraska. There’s a lot more week-to-week matchup-type stuff that our coaches are doing.
“So, how much can you handle mentally where you can go out there and execute and they can trust you to do your job? So, physically, I wouldn’t doubt the kid.”
Where would the Giants envision Hunter’s primary position?
“We’re in a unique position that we have three good receivers and we like our secondary right now, so our situation would be unique,” Schoen said. “We would not be afraid to play him on both sides of the ball.”
And if Hunter ends up with New York, Schoen expects him to excel at both wideout and corner.
“Yeah, I wouldn’t doubt the kid,” Schoen said. “He’s that type of athlete, and he’s had that type of production. It’s insane the amount of snaps he played, the amount of snaps he plays a game. Doesn’t sit down — goes over, gets a drink of water, and gets back on the field.
“So, he’s got that type of athleticism. He’s got the right mindset. He’s a great kid. So, I wouldn’t doubt him.”