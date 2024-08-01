Aaron Rodgers explains how he unintentionally started Davante Adams trade rumors

After Aaron Rodgers said he looked forward to playing with Davante Adams again, the receiver and his agents were compelled to make it clear the receiver is staying in Las Vegas. For now, anyway.

Rodgers stoked the rumors of a reunion with Adams during the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe earlier this month, telling a reporter, “I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him . . . again.”

On Monday, Rodgers was asked about his comment that ignited the Adams-to-New York rumors.

“Well, I do love Davante, for sure,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That particular [reporter] was a tad bit irritating. Those are things where it’s like somebody is asking the same question over and over and over, and I just give him something and get rid of them.”

With a smile, Rodgers added, “Yeah, but I think I was talking about golf.”

Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Rodgers, and he made the Pro Bowl five times with the Packers.