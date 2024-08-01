 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers explains how he unintentionally started Davante Adams trade rumors

  
Published July 31, 2024 10:00 PM

After Aaron Rodgers said he looked forward to playing with Davante Adams again, the receiver and his agents were compelled to make it clear the receiver is staying in Las Vegas. For now, anyway.

Rodgers stoked the rumors of a reunion with Adams during the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe earlier this month, telling a reporter, “I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him . . . again.”

On Monday, Rodgers was asked about his comment that ignited the Adams-to-New York rumors.

“Well, I do love Davante, for sure,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That particular [reporter] was a tad bit irritating. Those are things where it’s like somebody is asking the same question over and over and over, and I just give him something and get rid of them.”

With a smile, Rodgers added, “Yeah, but I think I was talking about golf.”

Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Rodgers, and he made the Pro Bowl five times with the Packers.