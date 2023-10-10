James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Running back James Conner is set to miss the next stretch of games for the Cardinals.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Conner could miss some time after injuring his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Multiple reports on Tuesday say that Conner will miss multiple weeks and that he could go on injured reserve, which would mean he misses at least four games.

Conner was injured early in Sunday’s loss and has 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He’s also caught eight passes for 30 yards.

Emari Demercado and Corey Clement were the other running backs active in Week Five. Keaontay Ingram was inactive and the Cardinals claimed Tony Jones Jr. off of waivers on Monday.