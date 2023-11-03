NFL 2023 Week 9 injury report roundup: Dameon Pierce out for Texans

The ninth week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Steelers and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Chargers and Jets play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Dolphins at Chiefs (in Frankfurt)

The Dolphins listed T Terron Armstead (knee) as questionable to come off injured reserve and play this weekend. CB Xavien Howard (groin), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Justin Bethel (foot), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), and C Connor Williams (groin) are also questionable. G Robert Hunt (hamstring) and S Brandon Jones (concussion) won’t play.

Chiefs LB Willie Gay (lower back) and WR Richie James (knee) are listed as questionable. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) has been ruled out.

Vikings at Falcons

The Vikings ruled DT Dean Lowry (groin) out. LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), and G Chris Reed (foot) make up their questionable group.

WR Drake London (groin), S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), and FB Keith Smith (concussion) were all ruled out for the Falcons.

Cardinals at Browns

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) is listed as questionable to make his 2023 debut. OL Trystan Colon (calf) and RB Emari Demercado (toe) will not play. LB Krys Barnes (hamstring), WR Greg Dortch (ankle), DL Kevin Strong (shoulder), and WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) join Murray in the questionable group.

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is off the injury report and will start on Sunday. T Dawand Jones (shoulder) is designated as questionable and the Browns have ruled CB Greg Newsome II (groin), WR David Bell (knee), and DE Alex Wright (knee) out. T Jedrick Wills (foot, ankle) missed practice along with Jones on Wednesday, but he has no designation on the final report.

Rams at Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that a decision about playing QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) would go down to the wire and he was officially listed as questionable Friday. T Rob Havenstein (calf), WR Puka Nacua (knee), CB Cobie Durant (shoulder), and DT Larrell Murchison (knee) are considered questionable as well. LB Ernest Jones (knee) and TE Hunter Long (hamstring) will be out.

S Rudy Ford (calf) and LB Quay Walker (groin) are the only Packers with designations. Both of them are listed as questionable.

Commanders at Patriots

WR Curtis Samuel is out for the Commanders. C Ricky Stromberg (knee) will also miss the game and S Percy Butler (calf) is listed as questionable.

The Patriots ruled WR DeVante Parker (concussion) and T Calvin Anderson (illness) out for Sunday. WR Tyquan Thornton (foot), DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), TE Pharaoh Brown (back), T Trent Brown (ankle, knee), DT Davon Godchaux (illness), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe), and DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Saints

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) returned to practice and is listed as doubtful. T Braxton Jones (neck) is listed as questionable and the Bears have ruled out LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), G Nate Davis (knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), and LB Terell Smith (illness).

LB Ty Summers (concussion, hamstring) is out for the Saints. DE Malcolm Roach (illness) and RB Kendre Miller (illness) drew questionable listings.

Seahawks at Ravens

Seahawks G Phil Haynes (calf), G Anthony Bradford (ankle,knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), and NT Austin Faoliu knee) are listed as questionable.

Many of the players on the Ravens injury report this week avoided designations, but they are unlikely to have T Morgan Moses (shoulder) after listing him as doubtful. S Marcus Williams (hamstring), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder), and CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness) give them three questionable members of the secondary.

Buccaneers at Texans

The Buccaneers will play without G Matt Feiler (knee) and DE Logan Hall (groin). S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), DT Vita Vea (groin), and DB Christian Izien (illness) are considered questionable.

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) won’t be in the lineup to help the Texans rebound from last week’s loss to the Panthers. WR Robert Woods (foot) and TE Brevin Jordan (foot) are also out for Houston. DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) is listed as questionable.

Colts at Panthers

CB JuJu Brents (quad) and T Braden Smith (hip, wrist) are out for the Colts. LB Zaire Franklin (knee), WR Josh Downs (knee), T Blake Freeland (back), and S Rodney Thomas (knee) are listed as questionable.

EDGE Justin Houston (hamstring) and WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) won’t play for the Panthers. S Vonn Bell (quad) is set to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag. WR DJ Chark (elbow) and CB Donte Jackson (quad) are both questionable for Sunday.

Giants at Raiders

T Evan Neal (ankle), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring), and RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) all drew questionable tags on the final Giants injury report. K Graham Gano (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), and QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are out.

The Raiders have ruled out LB Divine Deablo (ankle), FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), LB Luke Masterson (concussion), and tackle Thayer Munford (neck) for interim head coach Antonio Pierce’s debut. LB Robert Spillane (hand) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys T Tyron Smith (neck) practiced Friday and is listed as questionable along with OL Chuma Edoga (ankle, knee).

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion), G Cam Jurgens (foot), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), and RB Boston Scott (personal matter) have been ruled out for the Eagles.

Bills at Bengals

LB Baylon Spector (hamstring) and LB A.J. Klein (back) are not going to play for the Bills, but QB Josh Allen (shoulder) is good to go.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (chest) is listed as questionable, but head coach Zac Taylor expects him to play on Sunday night. LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and G Max Scharpling (knee) are also questionable while DT Josh Tupou (shoulder) has been ruled out.