Report: X-rays show no fracture in Jalen Hurts’ middle finger

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his right middle finger “popped out” during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Giants, but he was able to remain in the game after suffering the injury.

Hurts was eventually pulled with the Eagles down 24-0 and he went for more tests on the digit to rule out further issues. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that X-rays showed no fracture for the Eagles quarterback.

Hurts called himself day-to-day as the Eagles head toward their Monday night playoff game against the Buccaneers and the team will issue their first injury report of the week on Thursday.

That report will also bring updates on the conditions of wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown hurt his knee Sunday and Smith did not play because of an ankle injury.