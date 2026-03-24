NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’S RETURN TO NBC AND PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE ACROSS TODAY, NBC NEWS, NBC STATIONS & ACCESS

NBC Sports’ MLB Coverage Begins with Star-Studded Doubleheader this Thursday on NBC and Peacock on Opening Day presented by Adobe and Sunday Night Baseball Debut on Peacock and NBCSN

Special Baseball Content Leading Up to First Pitch includes “Giant NBCBaseballs” at MLB NY Headquarters & Universal CityWalk Hollywood, Interactive Baseball Experience at 30 Rock, Debut of Peacock MLB Hub, Dodgers’ World Series Stunt on NBCSN, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2025 – Beginning with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hitting baseballs into various studios at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in a “Legendary February” promotional spot celebrating the return of Major League Baseball to NBC, continuing during THE PLAYERS with a spot featuring Dodgers fan Ice Cube and star first baseman Freddie Freeman, NBCUniversal’s comprehensive slate of content and promotions runs up to MLB Opening Day this week.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 MLB season begins this Thursday, March 26 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, as reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit four-time All-Star Juan Soto and the New York Mets at Citi Field. Then at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock – in the only primetime game on Opening Day – 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

This Sunday, March 29, Sunday Night Baseball will make its season debut at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN as seven-time All-Star Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians visit 2025 MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners.

A wide range of NBCUniversal properties will join NBC Sports in celebrating the start of the Major League Baseball season and the sport’s return to NBC and Peacock :

TODAY: Jason Benetti, the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will be profiled on TODAY this Thursday. In addition, former MLB pitcher Adam Ottavino, who will serve as an analyst on NBC Sports’ Pirates-Mets coverage, joins the show live on Thursday morning. Also Thursday, members of the broadcast team will sport MLB team jerseys, and fans on the TODAY Plaza will receive customized Opening Day home run chains.

NBC NEWS: In addition to TODAY, NBC News will provide editorial coverage of MLB’s return.

30 ROCK & UNIVERSAL CITYWALK HOLLYWOOD: A pair of giant “baseballs” embedded in the plaza (12-foot-wide baseball) outside Major League Baseball’s New York headquarters and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood (8-foot-wide baseball), with “basepaths” from the former leading fans to batting cages, a baseball customization station, and more, on the plaza outside NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters.

THE SHOP AT NBC STUDIOS: The Shop at NBC Studios features a takeover of MLB Opening Day branding, and hosted the World Series trophy for photos with fans on Monday morning.

UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES: In addition to the baseball at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, both Universal Hollywood and Universal Orlando will play the Opening Day promo on the jumbo screens outside their respective NBC Sports Grill & Brew locations, which will also have MLB themed table tents.

ACCESS: Access has presented an interview with Dodgers’ star Shohei Ohtani. Hosts will wear jerseys for their favorite MLB teams.

NBC AFFILIATES, OWNED STATIONS AND NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS: Stations with MLB teams in-market will use Opening Day-branded mugs during their lifestyle shows throughout the week. A customizable promo was also shared with stations to include their talent in the MLB returns to NBC spot starring Aaron Judge. NBC Sports’ baseball commentators will appear on local newscasts.

TELEMUNDO: For the first time, Universo and Peacock will serve as the Spanish-language home of 25 games this season. El Pelotazo, the #1 Spanish-language late-night sports show, will feature editorial coverage of MLB’s return, while Telemundo Deportes Ahora, the network’s sports FAST channel, will debut a dedicated baseball program throughout the season.

PEACOCK: Peacock will debut its dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs and highlights. Peacock’s “Game of the Day” debuts this Thursday (Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros at 4:10 p.m. ET).

BRAVO: Bravo’s social accounts will reminisce on some of the network’s best baseball moments.

NBCSN: Leading into the Dodgers’ raising their World Series banner on NBC and Peacock on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN will present encores of four games from the 2025 World Series (Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers). Today at 6 p.m. ET, it’s Blue Jays-Dodgers Game 1, followed by Game 3 at 9 p.m. ET, and Game 6 at 11 p.m. ET. Then on Wednesday, March 25 at 4 p.m. ET, it’s 2025 World Series Game 7.

NBC SPORTS RADIO: Spots running throughout programming on NBC Sports’ SiriusXM Radio channel 85.

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION: NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--