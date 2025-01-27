NO. 7 MICHIGAN STATE HOSTS MINNESOTA TOMORROW, TUES., JAN. 28, AT 8 P.M. ET AS PART OF PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE DOUBLEHEADER, HIGHLIGHTING NINE COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Tomorrow Night’s Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Providence vs. Seton Hall (7 p.m. ET) and Minnesota vs. No. 7 Michigan State (8 p.m. ET)

JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC Host Minnesota this Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Special 8th Episode of Here Come the Irish – Detailing Notre Dame Football’s Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, and National Championship Games – Premieres Exclusively on Peacock Feb. 6

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 27, 2025 – This week’s men’s and women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports tips off tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 28 with a Peacock-exclusive doubleheader featuring Providence vs. Seton Hall at 7 p.m. ET and No. 7 Michigan State hosting Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET.

Michigan State (17-2) defeated Rutgers, 81-74, on Saturday as guard Jase Richardson scored a career-high 20 points. Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has 351 career conference victories, and needs three wins to surpass Indiana’s Bob Knight (353) for the most Big Ten wins by a coach all-time (Michigan State’s next three games – tomorrow, this Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. USC, and Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. UCLA – will all stream live exclusively on Peacock ). Minnesota (11-9) defeated then-No. 15 Oregon, 77-69, on Saturday behind forward Dawson Garcia’s 31 points. Garcia was named the men’s Big Ten Player of the Week last week. Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game live from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Tomorrow’s coverage exclusively on Peacock begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with the College Countdown pregame show featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into Seton Hall hosting Providence at 7 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports’ men’s college basketball coverage is headlined by No. 25 UConn, the two-time defending National Champions, hosting DePaul at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This week’s women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports features a Peacock-exclusive doubleheader this Thursday, Jan. 30 as VCU visit Duquesne at 8 p.m. ET and JuJu Watkins, who ranks third in the country averaging 24.8 points per game, and No. 4 USC (18-1) host Minnesota (18-3) at 10 p.m. ET. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) will call Minnesota-USC live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Jan. 28

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner

Tues., Jan. 28

7 p.m.

Providence vs. Seton Hall

Noah Eagle, Tarik Turner

Tues., Jan. 28

8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel

Wed., Jan. 29

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Matt McCall

Wed., Jan. 29

7 p.m.

Fordham vs. LaSalle

Jac Collinsworth, John Giannini

Wed., Jan. 29

8 p.m.

DePaul vs. UConn

John Fanta, Jordan Cornette

Sat., Feb. 1

12:30 p.m.

Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure*

Steve Schlanger, Tim McCormick

Sat., Feb. 1

2:30 p.m.

George Washington vs. LaSalle*

Jason Knapp, John Giannini

Sat., Feb. 1

4 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall

Sat., Feb. 1

4:30 p.m.

Michigan State vs. USC

Guy Haberman, Darren Collison

*on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Thurs., Jan. 30

7:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Meghan McKeown

Thurs., Jan. 30

8 p.m.

VCU vs. Duquesne

Jason Knapp, Dominique Patrick

Thurs., Jan. 30

10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. USC

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts Maryland’s upcoming schedule against UCLA and Ohio State, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

HERE COME THE IRISH

A special eighth episode of Here Come the Irish, detailing Notre Dame Football’s College Football Playoff victories in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl and their National Championship Game performance vs. Ohio State, is set to release exclusively on Peacock on Feb. 6. The new docuseries showcases life on and off the field of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and provides exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the legendary football program’s 2024 season, with the first seven episodes streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

The Fighting Irish fell to Ohio State in the National Championship Game yesterday. To watch the first seven episodes, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

