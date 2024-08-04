 Skip navigation
NOAH EAGLE, DWYANE WADE, AND LACHINA ROBINSON ON NBCUNIVERSAL PARIS OLYMPICS BASKETBALL MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

Published August 4, 2024 01:27 PM

TOMORROW, MON., AUGUST 5, AT 10 A.M. ET

Dial 786-697-3501 (U.S.); +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.August 4, 2024 – Play-by-play commentator Noah Eagle, and analysts Dwyane Wade, who is a two-time Olympic medalist with Team USA, and LaChina Robinson will discuss NBCUniversal’s basketball coverage at the Paris Olympics on a media conference call tomorrow, Monday, August 5, at 10 a.m. ET.

  • WHAT: NBCUniversal Olympics Basketball Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Noah Eagle, Dwyane Wade, and LaChina Robinson
  • WHEN: Monday, August 5, at 10 a.m. ET
  • NUMBER:
    • 786-697-3501 (U.S.)
    • +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France)
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams both finished 3-0 in group play, with the Men’s team most recently defeating Puerto Rico (104-83), and the Women defeating Germany (87-68) today. The Men’s team will play next in the Quarterfinals against Brazil on Tuesday, August 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The Women’s team will play next in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday.

