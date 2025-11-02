 Skip navigation
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Ilia Malinin Skate Canada 2025
Olympic sports weekend recap: Ilia Malinin’s record-breaking figure skating win
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Parker Washington and Tory Horton step up

nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251103.jpg
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251103.jpg
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Ilia Malinin Skate Canada 2025
Olympic sports weekend recap: Ilia Malinin’s record-breaking figure skating win
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Parker Washington and Tory Horton step up

nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251103.jpg
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251103.jpg
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueEverton FCSeamus Coleman

Seamus
Coleman

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Sunderland vs Everton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
West Ham United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League
Reports: Gary O’Neil in talks over shock return to Wolves after Vitor Pereira fired
Liverpool v Real Madrid - Champions League - Round of 16 - Anfield
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ASTON VILLA
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League predicted final table for 2025-26 season revealed: What are the biggest shocks?
Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth: Haaland does it again as Man City go 2nd behind Arsenal
Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Haaland’s brace beats Bournemouth?
Lowe Down: 'I was disappointed for Thomas Frank'
November 2, 2025 03:21 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Gary Neville's and Lee Dixon's most pressing questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on the state of Spurs under Thomas Frank, Erling Haaland's dominance, Wolves' next manager, and more.
