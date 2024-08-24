 Skip navigation
Phillies vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24
Live Pro Motocross updates from Round 11 at Ironman Raceway
Motocross: Ken Roczen takes it down a notch for first 250 race since 2013
Pedro stuns Man United to give Brighton late lead
Diallo nets Man United’s equalizer v. Brighton
Welbeck’s effort puts Brighton ahead of Man United

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Pedro stuns Man United to give Brighton late lead
Diallo nets Man United’s equalizer v. Brighton
Welbeck’s effort puts Brighton ahead of Man United

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Premier League LIVE: Matchweek 2 updates, score, highlights including Manchester City vs Ipswich, Tottenham vs Everton

Latest updates from around the Premier League grounds on a busy Saturday.

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Pedro stuns Man United to give Brighton late lead
August 24, 2024 09:26 AM
Joao Pedro finds himself wide open inside the box and tucks away his header into the bottom corner of the net to give Brighton the go-ahead goal in the 95th minute against Manchester United at the Amex.

Matchweek 2 of the Premier League season is here and it’s a busy Saturday around England.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal are all in action.

[ MORE: Full Premier League schedule, how to watch in USA ]

Below you will find the latest updates from around the Premier League grounds with goal videos, news, scores, stream links and plenty more from all of the games going.

Buckle up.

Latest Premier League scores - Saturday, August 24

Brighton 2-1 Manchester United — Recap, highlights
10am ET kick off: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — Watch live on Peacock
10am ET kick off: Fulham vs Leicester City — Watch live on Peacock
10am ET kick off: Manchester City vs Ipswich — Watch live on Peacock
10am ET kick off: Tottenham vs Everton — Watch live on Peacock
10am ET kick off: Southampton vs Nottingham Forest — Watch live on Peacock
12:30pm ET kick off: Aston Villa vs Arsenal — Watch live on USA Network and online via NBC.com

Updates
We are underway for the five games at 10am ET
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

It is go time across England as the action is underway at Selhurst Park, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St Mary’s, Craven Cottage and Etihad Stadium.

Mostly sunny skies across England, as the rainy and windy weather of the past 24 hours has disappeared.