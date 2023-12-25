The round of Premier League games before Christmas delivered some intriguing results and surprises as things are set up perfectly for the hectic festive period.

From Arsenal and Liverpool putting on a show in their draw at Anfield to Luton and Burnley beating Newcastle and Fulham respectively, plus Aston Villa coughing up points at home to Sheffield United and Manchester United losing at West Ham, there were so many talking points.

Let’s relive Week 18 with our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards supplying analysis on the nine games played in England’s top flight.

10 things we learned from Week 18 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Declan Rice gives Arsenal edge in title race

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Whenever Arsenal looked like they would struggle to keep control of Liverpool’s sprawling, intense attack at Anfield one man kept popping up: Declan Rice. The holding midfielder is the reason why the Gunners didn’t crumble under intense pressure in the second half and he is the reason why they have a much better chance of winning the Premier League title this season. Rice doesn’t do anything flashy. He wins the ball back, he gives it simple, he covers gaps and sniffs danger before it arrives. His positioning is excellent and he is always in control. Down the stretch last season Arsenal were flustered by the chance to win the Premier League title. If they’re in that same situation this season it doesn’t feel like they will blow it. Why? Because Rice will probably arrive to make a perfectly-timed interception or last-ditch tackle to bail them out. Arsenal now have their safety net and their draw at Liverpool proved their progress with Rice underlining his importance as he dominated midfield. - Joe Prince-Wright

Chelsea’s issues summed up in one game

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

They started the game well but didn’t take big chances as Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja were wasteful. They didn’t defend properly at key moments. They didn’t have the energy to sustain attacks and were overrun in midfield by Wolves’ duo of Lemina and Gomes. That is so anti-Pochettino and you can tell it hurts the Argentine coach deeply. Chelsea are 14 points off the top four and are way behind their target for the season. Christopher Nkunku scored late on off the bench to give Chelsea hope they finally have their clinical forward to finish off the big chances they are creating (see graphic below) but there are so many issues with this side which can’t all be down to a lack of goals and injury issues. At the halfway point of the season Chelsea are nowhere near where we thought they would be and Pochettino’s patience is wavering. The Chelsea owners have overseen a terrible 2023 and the best thing you can say about Chelsea right now is that it can’t get any worse than this. They hope. - Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester United’s player have lost belief in Erik ten Hag

There have been some shocking defeats so far this season for Manchester United but this could be the most concerning one for Erik ten Hag. The lack of attacking creativity, confidence and belief underlines that United’s players are not enjoying what they’re being asked to do and that suggests things aren’t going to get better anytime soon. Yes, there are severe injury problems but ETH has a bigger one: the impending arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group to oversee football operations. That impending arrival is hanging over the playing side of Manchester United like a dark cloud and the uncertainty around Erik ten Hag’s future, and that of many of the players, appears to be causing real problems. Rasmus Holjund will again take the brunt of criticism as his scoreless run in the Premier League continues but the sheer lack of chances created by United is the biggest problem. There were a couple of counters in the first half and that was it. It was feeble and that word best sums up Manchester United right now. There is no identity and no confidence in this team. They have hit rock bottom and we all know what that usually means for the manager. - Joe Prince-Wright

Lucky Tottenham need defensive balance with core hit hard

Tottenham 2-1 Everton

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham were excellent early on and raced into a commanding 2-0 lead but they almost scored too early. After Everton battled back into the game before half time, Spurs then lost influential center back Cristian Romero to injury (he was seen icing his hamstring on the bench) and things fell apart in the second half. Everton should have at least got a point from this game as Vicario made top saves, Everton wasted chances and a close VAR call was on Tottenham’s side. We know Postecoglou will not change his playing principles and whoever lines up at the back for Spurs will be asked to keep a high line and keep on taking risks. They tired badly in the second half, just like they have for most of this season, and it makes you wonder if Spurs can tweak their play to be a more balanced unit. With Romero out, plus Micky van de Ven working his way back and the duo of Sarr and Bissouma set to miss most of January, Tottenham’s defensive unit has lost its core and they got away with one against Everton. It’s also true that Spurs played well and lost plenty of games they didn’t deserve to in the aftermath of that damaging defeat to Chelsea in November. Against Everton the opposite was true and they got away with it. There’s never a dull moment with Ange-ball and he will be praying Romero isn’t out for long and Skipp and Hojbjerg can somehow hold things together in central midfield over the next few months. - Joe Prince-Wright

Hatters nab emotional win over haggard Magpies

Luton 1-0 Newcastle

Luton ran its proverbial shorts off, buoyed by a home crowd that joined the players in hope of a win for their ailing captain. The Hatters could’ve easily scored multiple goals, and Newcastle helped the bottom three hosts by barely getting off the bus. The Magpies front three of Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson, and Miguel Almiron were poor and barely aided by substitute Alexander Isak — who scored a reviewed offside goal. Eddie Howe’s men look exhausted and dispirited after bowing out of multiple competitions, and the absences of Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are costing the Magpies’ midfield. But Luton deserved its win and need to be praised for a win that has them dreaming of the safe spaces ahead of a huge trip to fellow strugglers Sheffield United. - Nicholas Mendola

Fine margins keep Liverpool off the top

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal can be happy to take a point from Anfield, and should be fine with the point. First place is first place, and this has been a brutal venue for the Gunners in recent history. But Liverpool’s going to leave a second-straight home game against a big name opponent with a draw, performances that saw the high-powered Reds collect a total of one goal. Yes, the Gunners have excellent defenders and Declan Rice was tremendous in the center of the park. Yes, Man United effectively shut up shop last weekend. Still, something’s just not right about the Reds right now. Liverpool managed less than a full xG on the day, but it will feel like more after Trent Alexander-Arnold cranked a 5v2 break off the cross bar in the second half. Alexander-Arnold was otherwise the Reds’ Man of the Match, cueing up Mohamed Salah’s goal with a spectacular pass, so it’s not a slight of the fullback. Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz both struggled, and Darwin Nunez was better off the bench but couldn’t provide a goal. Maybe Klopp got it wrong in starting Gakpo over the Uruguayan center forward but either way, these two points instead of six (or four) may haunt the Reds come June. - Nicholas Mendola

Burnley’s perfect away day led by solidity

Fulham 0-2 Burnley

Burnley barely had a chance in attack in the first half as they soaked up pressure and frustrated Fulham. Then they went for it in the second half and their gameplan went to perfection. Vincent Kompany’s side put on the perfect away display as James Trafford made fine saves in goal and then the Clarets had individual quality as they took the game to Fulham in the second half. Odobert and Berge both scored stunners and that won’t happen every week but the endeavour and attitude from Burnley was totally different in the second half as Kompany’s plan was clearly to stay in the game, be level at half time and then go for it. Burnley have dragged themselves within touching distance of safety and they have shown they are now more stable defensively and their young side are finding their feet in the Premier League. Burnley have learned that they won’t dominate most games in the Premier League and they have to be resolute and bend but not break when they’re not on top. Their performance at Fulham was the perfect example of how Burnley can keep themselves in the Premier League this season. - Joe Prince-Wright

So nearly highway robbery of the highest order by Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-1 Sheffield United

At the time of the goal, Aston Villa had completed more than 500 (at 88 percent) passes, compared to less than 100 (61 percent) for Sheffield United. The Blades’ possession total stood at just 21 percent, yet the xG difference was a much slimmer 0.53-0.11. Was it perhaps (nearly) the start of Sheffield United’s dramatic survival story, and/or a bitter blow Villa’s PL title challenge? Only time will tell, but either way the Premier League’s festive fixtures got off to a sensational start. - Andy Edwards

Sweet service sends up split spoils

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Pascal Gross and Michael Olise are among the best crossers in the Premier League, so it shouldn’t be surprising that their service is what got both teams on the scoreboard. And veteran finishers did not fluff their lines. Brighton won’t like how they handled Olise’s back post cross to Jordan Ayew, but Roy Hodgson won’t be surprised to see the Ghanaian international nail his chance to make it 1-0. The Seagulls then tried to find their way level and couldn’t find the answer as both Facundo Buonanotte and Jan Paul van Hecke will be thinking about missed chances later tonight and Dean Henderson had at least one very good save. Palace’s first half deserved something and Brighton did enough to claim the same over the second 45. - Nicholas Mendola

Forest show fight for Nuno after dicey red card

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth

Willy Boly was on a yellow card when he won the ball with a sliding challenge but was sent off by Rob Jones for contact following the clearance. It was harsh, no doubt, and Forest had to play more than an hour with 10 men. The Tricky Trees fought plenty for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, leading 1-0 and finding an equalizer for 2-2, and that’s all we can really judge from this one. No, Forest did not defend well at all but that was a long time to be down a man. We learned nothing about what Nuno Espirito Santo will want to bring to the City Ground, but we did see some character from the hosts. Bournemouth has a real chance to finish top half this season, as Andoni Iraola’s team is playing solid football and Dominic Solanke finishing at a career-best clip. - Nicholas Mendola

