Three big questions for USMNT after seven-goal September window

It was nice to see the USMNT across from unfamiliar laundry in this international break, wasn’t it?

Say what you will about the caliber of challenge presented by Uzbekistan and Oman, who essentially live in El Salvador/Honduras territory on the FIFA rankings, but the Yanks have basically matched up with CONCACAF foes in FIFA windows and sent B- or even C-sides to play other nations B- or C-sides in their concocted January windows.

[ MORE: Player ratings vs Uzbekistan | vs Oman ]

That’s not U.S. Soccer’s fault, rather several outside factors including the demands placed on European clubs by the introduction of the UEFA Nations League. But it’s reality and in a world where your team is strong, young, and aching to grow... it can be a bit stale.

Gregg Berhalter was faced with unfamiliar opponents this window and he did what USMNT fans would want to see: Take their game to inferior opposition. Berhalter and his men met this window’s challenges in style. They might’ve been a bit sloppy with the ball in the 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, but there was little question which side was more capable in either game. That was especially true as the U.S. throttled Oman 4-0.

All this without Tyler Adams, by the way.

Now come October tests from Germany and Ghana on U.S. soil. Germany will likely have a new manager in place and their boss-less side just beat France and the entire country is prepping for a home EURO next summer. Ghana is unbeaten since exiting the World Cup at the group stage and should boast a roster led by Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), and the ever-present Ayew brothers.

So will we be monitoring in those games, and in the club games prior to them? Here’s what we believe is unsettled for Gregg Berhalter’s likely Copa America-bound men ahead of next summer’s tournament in the United States.

Is Folarin Balogun entrenched as center forward No. 1 — if so, how entrenched — and can the Yanks feed their target men vs better opposition?

Center forward can be a lonely position, even against lower competition, but the Yanks got production out of the spot in both games to the tune of three goals from Folarin Balogun (one) and Ricardo Pepi.

The duo split time at center forward right down the middle with halftime of each game the dividing line. There’s no underscoring how terrific an opportunity this break was for center forwards against lower opposition and with Haji Wright, Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent, and Brandon Vazquez all away from the team.

Here’s how they fared.

vs. Uzbekistan



Balogun: two shots, 18 touches

Pepi: one goal, one shot, 16 touches

vs. Oman



Balogun: goal, two shots, 17 touches

Pepi: goal, four shots, 15 touches

These numbers are acceptable enough, but they’ll be wonderful numbers if matched against Germany and Ghana. And many will feel a lot better about the position with South American monster center backs looming next summer if Berhalter can get solid center forward play in October.

The great news? Timothy Weah’s chemistry with Sergino Dest on the right combined with Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie’s marksman playmaking from long distance and Yunus Musah’s incisive eye in the center of the park give the center forwards — and Christian Pulisic — as good a chance as any to cook up a final third meal or three.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 12: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States controls the ball in action during an International Friendly match between the United States and Oman at Allianz Field on September 12, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images

Quality and quantity at center back but who’s the top pairing?

The other end, however, still has a lot of questions with the silver lining is that most of the answers feel pretty positive.

Tim Ream wasn’t great against Uzbekistan but was very good at the World Cup and is still captaining a Premier League side at 35. He’s invaluable to this side, and it’s terrific that he was, at best, the third best performing CB this window.

Chris Richards isn’t playing much at Crystal Palace but the 23 looks as imposing as ever and still just on the edge of his prime. He was good during his time with Ream, and very good with Miles Robinson as the Atlanta United man had a game more reminiscent of his pre-injury best.

Mark McKenzie also got in the mix, while Walker Zimmerman, Matt Miazga, Erik Palmer-Brown, and Aaron Long were left home. So was Auston Trusty, who impressed in his Sheffield United debut, while Cameron Carter-Vickers is fighting an injury for Celtic. Insert mandatory John Brooks mention here, as the 30-year-old remains first-choice for Hoffenheim but is unlikely to see the name “Gregg” pop up on his cell phone.

You can draw up any sort of combinations working for the Yanks but the tests next window are big ones. Pass them, and perhaps Berhalter will have his basic working rotation for the next 6-8 months.

Squad openings narrow in exciting time for Berhalter, USMNT

Let’s say your Gregg Berhalter, everyone in the player pool is healthy, and you’ve gotta call up your best 23 men for a tournament.

How many spots are negotiable? That number slims by the day. Forget coach’s preferences and quirks for the moment and tell us whether any of these players are in danger of not being called into a truly meaningful training camp:

Matt Turner

Sergino Dest

Antonee Robinson

Yunus Musah

Chris Richards

Weston McKennie

Luca de la Torre

Tyler Adams

Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun

Timothy Weah

Brenden Aaronson

Now throw in Tim Ream, Ricardo Pepi, Miles Robinson, and Walker Zimmerman, who’ve all been left out of the roster list in recent windows but have plenty of stored-up juice. Replace a CB if you will. Now sprinkle in the variable that is Giovanni Reyna, who in theory, once healthy, will have a conversation with Berhalter at some point in the future.

That’s 16 or 17 without second- and third-choice goalkeepers of which the pool holds Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Gaga Slonina, and others. Now it’s 18 or 19 and does not include (huge inhale, last names only for space....) McKenzie. Paredes. Wright. Tillman. Mihailovic. Ferreira. Busio. Scally. Trusty. Sargent. Carter-Vickers. Cardoso. Sands. Acosta. Another Aaronson. Morris. Vazquez. Pefok. Cowell. A bunch more, really.

It’s a fun time to be a fan of the USMNT — and the U-23 side, with the Olympics ahead next summer — and October’s window represents a huge opportunity for evaluation. November’s Nations League quarterfinals are really important as the final hurdle for Copa America qualification and could still include Jamaica, but a full-force Yanks team will be favored. Then it’ll likely be a late January/MLS-based team versus someone’s B-team, and (presumably) more Nations League fun in March.

The Copa America squad will have to be close to sorted by then, and the Olympics will follow. Find tests as good as Germany and Ghana before then? You won’t.

Game on, October. Game on.