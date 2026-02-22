Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

LONDON — The north London derby is always a huge game but Tottenham Hotspur hosting Arsenal this Sunday is absolutely massive.

Hopes of relegation survival and title dreams are both on the line. When did we ever think we’d say that about this fixture?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal score: 1-1

Kolo Muani 34'; Eze 32'

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Randal Kolo Muani is having himself a game

Tudor has a lot of faith in Kolo Muani after the French forward played a key role for him at Juventus last season, and my word has he justified his surprise selection from the start today.

What a first half from Randal Kolo Muani. Brilliant finish and he's been totally isolated up top. He's working so hard to chase down lost causes and hold the ball up. That is not easy, at all, against Gabriel and Saliba. #THFC 1-1 #AFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 22, 2026

Eight minutes of stoppage time

Due to that lengthy delay for the problem for the assistant referee, there are eight minutes of stoppage time. Arsenal are pushing but Spurs are digging in.

Trossard’s shot deflects just wide

Now this is what you call a derby. Arsenal get in down their left again and Trossard’s low shot deflect off Bissouma and dribbles just wide.

Kolo Muani equalizes right away!

It has gone absolutely bonkers in here. Declan Rice is caught in possession by Randal Kolo Muani and he charges towards goal and finishes with a low effort. Kolo Muani’s first Premier League goal is a huge one. Spurs respond right away!

Eze with a fine finish!

Saka gets in down the right and it a bit lucky to get the ball back. He clips in a cross and after the ball bounces up, Eze finishes calmly. He scores his fourth goal of the season for Arsenal against Spurs.

This has been a really solid start for Spurs

Yes, Arsenal have had a few chances through Gyokeres and Saliba, but Spurs have settled down now. They are working so hard and snapping into tackles and the home fans are responding really well to the intensity of their display.

Saka goes down under a challenge from Spence

Arsenal win a free kick as Saka goes down easily with Spence nearby, and Spurs are incensed. Especially Igor Tudor. “Same old Arsenal, always cheating!” is the chant.

This is getting very intense now

After a big tackle the loose ball flies forward and Gallagher is almost in, but Raya rushes off his line to clear.

Saliba somehow heads wide from close range! Then Trossard fires over

A corner to the back post finds Gyokeres totally unmarked (how!?) and he nods the ball across goal to Saliba. He’s five yards out but sends his header wide. Simons then inexplicably gives the ball straight to Trossard about 25 yards out but the Belgian smashes way over.

Dragusin with a perfect sliding tackle in the box

Arsenal break quickly after Spence is caught in possession and Gyokeres is played in, but Dragusin times his sliding tackle in the box to perfection. He had to, and it was spot on. Huge roar goes up from the home fans.

Delay in the game due to a technical issue with the assistant ref

On the far side the assistant ref has an issue with his communications equipment. Quite a long delay in play here, but we are now back underway and Spurs have had one small foray forward but that’s it.

Gyokeres fires inches wide

Viktor Gyokeres dribbles into the box and takes on Dragusin and beats him easily. He then curls a shot inches wide of the far post.

Dragusin blocks Gyokeres’ header... then clears off the line!

First big chance of the game as Saka finds the overlapping Timber and his cross finds Gyokeres. He sends his header towards goal but Dragusin is there to block and clear it. Moments later Vicario comes flying off his line and the ball drops to Arsenal. Trossard has a pop from distance and for some reason Van de Ven lets the ball run through. Luckily Dragusin was on the line to hack away. Arsenal are piling on the pressure.

The noise levels are tremendous!

This is what you can na proper derby day atmosphere. Spurs fans are properly up for this as they try for a fresh start under Tudor. Arsenal’s fans in the away end are making themselves heard. We are underway and every single tackle from a Spurs player brings a roar of delight from the home fans.

Intriguing team news

Dominic Solanke is on the bench for Spurs with Kolo Muani up top. Tudor has gone for what looks like a 3-5-1-1 formation with Gallagher, Sarr and Bissouma clogging things up in central midfield and Simons supporting the recalled Kolo Muani. Arsenal have gone with Gyokeres from the start again, despite his poor form and Gabriel Jesus pushing hard to start. Eze starts in midfield with Odegaard on the bench.

Hello and welcome to sunny north London!

The rain which has pretty much hammered down in England since early January (no joke!) has finally parted and the sun is shining on the streets of north London for this massive game. There’s tension in the air from both sets of fans given the stakes for both. Can Spurs get off to a flying start under interim boss Igor Tudor to ease their relegation fears? Or will Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal get back on track as their title bid has suffered an almighty wobble in recent weeks?

Tottenham lineup

Vicario; Palhinha, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Gray, Gallagher, Bissouma, Spence; Simons, Sarr; Kolo Muani

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

There are so many injuries for new manager Igor Tudor to contend with as James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert, Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro, Richarlison and Destiny Udogie all remain out. Add in captain and star center back Cristian Romero being suspended and this is an almighty mess. But Spurs have shown signs of getting things back together in recent weeks with Dominic Solanke’s return from injury giving them a focal point up top. If Spurs can dig in and frustrate Arsenal, they’ve shown they can be dangerous from set pieces and hit teams on the counter. Tudor’s tactics are all about pressing high and going man-for-man across the pitch and he prefers a 3-4-2-1 system. Let’s see how quickly Spurs’ players can grasp all of that.

Arsenal team news, focus

Arteta has some big decisions to make in his lineup as Bukayo Saka could go back out to the right wing to start after being deployed in a central role, while Gabriel Jesus could come in up top to start after Viktor Gyokeres had another poor game against Wolves on Wednesday. Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino remain out while captain Martin Odegaard is battling to be fit and Leandro Trossard came off late on at Wolves. Arteta needs Arsenal to stop making silly defensive errors late in games and hold their nerve. That is easier said than done given what is on the line and their recent history.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal preview

But we are, as Spurs are hovering just above the relegation zone as Thomas Frank was fired after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. Igor Tudor has come in as interim manager and by the time Spurs kick off on Sunday they could be just two points above the drop zone. With injuries galore, a severe lack of belief and pressure mounting, this derby game could be the making of Spurs. Or, it could be the moment things get even worse in their dreadful domestic season.

On the other side of north London Arsenal are starting to crack under the pressure of the title race as Mikel Arteta’s side have won just two of their last seven Premier League games. They somehow coughed up a 2-0 lead away at bottom club Wolves on Wednesday to draw 2-2. That means their lead atop the table could be cut to one point by the time they kick off on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal prediction

This is going to be a really intense, spicy derby and these games are always tough to call. Given all of Spurs’ injuries issues, go for a narrow Arsenal win as they aim to steady the ship. Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Arsenal.