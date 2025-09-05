What we learned about the Premier League through three weeks: Grading all 20 teams

Which Premier League teams are getting an ‘A’ for August and whose ‘F’ could leave their season projections fraught after three games of the 2025-26 season.

Yes, the transfer window has to play a role in these grades but we’re mostly discussing the big lessons we’ve learned from every team from Arsenal to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What we learned about all 20 Premier League teams through three weeks

Arsenal — Grade: B+

The Gunners are certainly good enough to win the Premier League, having conceded only one goal — Dominik Szoboszlai’s tremendous free kick — while purchasing and integrating their best depth in years. They lost to Liverpool so this isn’t going to be an A+, so why isn’t this an A? Easy. We don’t know if Mikel Arteta has the gumption to go for it in big games. He can talk like a champion. Can he act the part? There are also the injury absences, with Bukayo Saka out for a bit, Kai Havertz a bit longer, and.... how long will William Saliba miss? Big questions at a huge club with massive expectations.

Aston Villa — Grade: D

The fourth-best possession team in the Premier League has turned it into zero goals off a 19th-best 2.5 xG. That’ll get you one point from three matches. It’s difficult to make sense of Villa’s dour vibe, which has been speculated as a result of PSR frustrations and their controversial drop final day drop into the Europa League. Unai Emery’s team added players late with loans for Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott, and the free transfer of Victor Lindelof looks solid, but the funk has been real so far. Maybe the international break will deliver a reset?

Bournemouth — Grade: A

The Cherries sold three-quarters of last season’s wonderful back four in Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Illia Zabarnyi, all three going to Champions League favorites including the defending champions. They’ve emerged with two wins and a loss to Liverpool. Not bad. Andoni Iraola is proving one of the Premier League’s best managers and Bournemouth are spending in a bid to stay competitive for the European places. The performance versus Liverpool might’ve raised eyebrows but the 1-0 win over Spurs can resonate into the break.

Brentford — Grade: C

Getting a win over Villa is important to new boss Keith Andrews in his efforts to establish his reputation in place of former boss Thomas Frank. The League Cup win at Bournemouth is also good. This was never going to be an easy task without Frank, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken, and Yoane Wissa. The loss at Sunderland really stings because of what’s next: Chelsea, Man City, Man United, and Liverpool over their next six Premier League fixtures.

Brighton & Hove Albion — Grade: A-

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls have produced the third-best expected goals and are one of the two best teams when it comes to the high press. Finishing is the biggest question after the exits of Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra, but Brighton have worries at each level with Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan) and Matt O’Riley (Marseille - loan). Tony Bloom has proven a marvel at talent identification; Young imports Charalampos Kostoulas and Diego Coppola join more established incomings like Maxim De Cuyper in promising more. Their performances matter quite a bit, too.

Burnley — Grade: B

The Clarets spent on a number of players with Premier League experience and have so far experiences results to be expected of a promoted team: losses at Man United and Spurs sandwiched around a win over fellow new boys Sunderland. The league’s worst xG is a concern but Scott Parker can expect that to improve at least a little over time. September looks brutal on the fixture list so that win over Sunderland feels huge at the moment.

Chelsea — Grade: A

Three London derbies, seven points, first place. Pretty good. Chelsea have only allowed one goal and Enzo Maresca’s unit has a league-best 61.5% possession mark. They are second in expected goals, first — by far — dangerous chances, and third in expected goals conceded. Joao Pedro looks sensational and the midfield is fantastic. There are still questions at the back with Levi Colwill injured, but the Blues won a Club World Cup with Robert Sanchez in goal. A 2-1-0 record with Cole Palmer not in form? Not bad.

Crystal Palace — Grade: B-

Things are phenomenal on the field for Oliver Glasner’s men, who played three European qualifiers and remain unbeaten despite navigating a two-legged Conference League playoff with very little depth. Off-field? The Eagles added three experienced players and two very promising youngsters. If at least one of Jaydee Canvot or Christantus Uche hits, Palace can be effective but their depth for a European push — yes, even in the Conference League — is a big question mark. Presuming Marc Guehi rebounds from his Deadline Day disappointment, and there’s been little reason to question his character, let’s lean toward a half-filled cup.

Everton — Grade: A-

Maybe it’s harsh to deprive David Moyes’ crew a perfect score to start the season but really this team should be 3-0. The reason it isn’t is largely the boss’ scared approach to Week 1 at Leeds and his administration’s slow work in addressing a clearly shallow roster. We knew during the Summer Series that the Toffees were light on defenders. However, they’re going to get healthy and they navigated the first three games to the tune of six points. Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye look like a dream duo when it comes to playmakers, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall may have just reestablished the career momentum he had before leaving Leicester City for Chelsea. Throw in the veteran leadership of James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, and Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Everton may have the ingredients to charge up the Premier League table.

Fulham — Grade: C+

They’ve been without star left back Antonee Robinson for 80% of the Premier League season so far, and still managed draws at Brighton and versus Manchester United before a controversial loss at Chelsea. Marco Silva knows his team, but he also knows that the transfer window was within 24 hours of nightmare status. Fulham added Samu Chukwueze and Kevin on Deadline Day. Both players are capable of being superstars, but all the eggs are in their basket. That feels like unnecessary risk, even if it may well work out.

Leeds United — Grade: B

When it comes to points for a promoted team they don’t ask how, they ask how many. Leeds got some good luck in Everton deciding not to attack in Week 1 and Newcastle being without finishers in Week 3. Those four points look really good sandwiched around a five-goal stomping at Arsenal. Daniel Farke’s side do look pragmatic — lots of teams will lose to Arsenal at the Emirates — and there are reasons to hope that Noah Okafor, Lukas Nmecha, and Jaka Bijol can join Anton Stach as new stars in the set-up. They’ll need a lot from Lucas Perri in goal, though, and they’ll also require points from the next two months of eased fixtures; Fulham, Wolves, West Ham, and Burnley are all on the docket before the calendar hits November.

Liverpool — Grade: A

The Reds are 3-0 and have spent more money than Real Madrid on a sugar-high, twice breaking the Premier League transfer record. Jurgen Klopp thought Liverpool could never! Arne Slot’s men have twice overcome blown two-goal leads and have a 100% points record despite playing three good sides. Center back is a real question mark beyond Virgil van Dijk. Marc Guehi would’ve been a huge addition but the Reds can make it to January with their livelihood in tact across all competitions. Only Arsenal’s net spend was more in the red this summer and no one else was close. No plucky underdogs here; The only success is multiple trophies. How long will it take for the proper acclimation of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak?

Manchester City — Grade: C-

Pep Guardiola can have all of the promising and often brilliant advanced metrics he wants but they’ll mean very little without improved results. City are a much-improved team even with Rayan Cherki on the shelf for a bit and Kevin De Bruyne in Napoli. Tijjani Reijnders is a fish to water in the Premier League, Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals, Oscar Bobb looks the part after a year away, Rayan Ait-Nouri is a Pep fullback, and Rodri looks on the path back to stardom. But consecutive PL losses are unsatisfactory. Gigi Donnarumma will deliver above-average goalkeeping but City need to show more poise in execution. That’s on Guardiola.

Manchester United — Grade: B-

That Burnley win really does swing a grade. After all, the Week 1 loss to Arsenal drew rave reviews and the draw at Fulham was okay in a vacuum. But the Grimsby Town defeat left Ruben Amorim flailing and failing to turn dominance into three points at Turf Moor would’ve been brutal. There’s still a huge question mark in goal but the Red Devils lead the league in expected goals as Bryan Mbeumo and friends have been substandard with the final ball despite promise arriving in those places. Leny Yoro looks great, Mason Mount’s shown promise, and Casemiro is experiencing a purple patch. There really is promise here, which is funny considering Amorim could’ve been fired if not for the late winner against a newly-promoted side.

Newcastle United — Grade: C

Undoubtedly, the Magpies put forth the energy and effort on the field. It could be argued they were the better team in all three of their matches, and that makes their two points sting a little, doesn’t it? Part of this is a failure to address center forward in the transfer market until late. Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade should help ease the burden of Alexander Isak’s exit but the Magpies still need to do better than two goals through three matches (and those two goals were both scored when they were down a man). Eddie Howe is doing a brilliant job with the group’s mentality, and they are resolute in defense and borderline dominant in midfield. Now how long will it take for Woltemade to deliver, and can Wissa integrate seamlessly after a brilliant season at Brentford but odd preseason leading to his Deadline Day move?

Nottingham Forest — Grade: C

What are we looking at here, really? Forest have pushed their way into the Europa League, have kept their best player in Morgan Gibbs White, and continue to spend like one of the big boys. But manager Nuno Espirito Santo lifted the lid on his own discontent and there’s legitimate worry about the team. Forest beat Brentford at home (they should), drew Palace away (it’s fine), and lost 3-0 to West Ham at the City Ground (What?!?). Sixteen new players plus a ton more fixtures than last year under a coach who is probably at least kinda happy to be there. Predicting this season would be silly. Is Forest the team with a similar net spend to Man City over the last five years or the one who is barely more than a season removed from a relegation fight?

Sunderland — Grade: A

The Black Cats spent often and big after promotion to the Premier League and that’s looking like the right call. It’s certainly not going to be a campaign of winning every other week, as Sunderland are fortunate to get three expected bottom-half sides to start the season. But taking three points off of West Ham and Brentford is terrific stuff. Granit Xhaka has been spectacular through three matches, and Sunderland’s decision to mix proven Premier League stars with promising new talent makes their spending risk worth it. The fixture list doesn’t really get hairy until late October, giving Sunderland the ability to build a base for safety.

Tottenham Hotspur — Grade: B+

For years we’ve asked what a Thomas Frank side would look like with a bigger budget. The answer so far is... pretty good! While it’s imperative that Frank’s men prove the home no-show versus Bournemouth to be a blip, they’re wins over Burnley and Man City were convincing and impressive. The Joao Palhinha loan was a brilliant move, while Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus could well become prototypical Frank stars. There are questions about how Spurs will navigate a Champions League campaign but the first few matchweeks come with decent league outings on either side.

West Ham United — Grade: C-

West Ham might’ve needed a Week 3 win even more than Manchester United, and Graham Potter should be grateful his men delivered just that. The Irons very quietly are among the Premier League leaders in shots on target, accurate crosses, and corner kicks. The loss at Sunderland stings and the ensuing home beatdown from Chelsea was rough but the win at Forest is one of promise. The losses of Vlad Coufal, Edson Alvarez, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, and Mohammed Kudus give this team an unfamiliar look. Jean-Clair Todibo’s permanent move and the arrivals of Malick Diouf and Mateus Fernandes are all wins. Potter really could use Soungoutou Magassa and Igor Julio to be difference makers if he wants to feel better about his job status by the Festive Fixtures.

Wolverhampton Wanderers — Grade: F

Vitor Pereira’s men were smashed by Man City, subpar at Bournemouth, and wobbly at home to Everton. This can be forgiven on the pitch but the question marks within the squad are huge after their two most reliable stars — Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri — skipped town for different parts of Manchester. It’s not all doom-and-gloom, though, as Andre remains in town as do Toti Gomes, Joao Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, and Jorgen Strand Larsen. David Moller Wolfe’s had a nice debut but there are no real guarantees amongst the incomings aside from Strand Larsen’s loan being made permanent. Pereira has a combustible past and Wolves need some wins to remind the team, fans, and even the boss of his brilliant half-season to finish 2024-25. The promoted teams look good, and that’s going to leave some seats feeling hot earlier than usual.