Wolves vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 4, 2024 06:50 AM

Wolves host West Ham at Molineux on Saturday as two teams vying for European qualification collide.

WATCH WOLVES v WEST HAM LIVE

The hosts drew at Burnley in midweek and have won just one of their last four as injuries have impacted them in attack in recent weeks. Gary O’Neil’s side still have a chance of qualifying for Europe which will be a remarkable achievement given the spending limitations Wolves are under. They sit in 10th place in the table, three points behind seventh-place West Ham and Wolves also have a game in-hand over the Hammers.

Speaking of West Ham, David Moyes’ side drew at home against Tottenham on Tuesday and could have grabbed all three points after a spirited display following their shocking collapse at Newcastle last weekend. With a trip to Bayer Leverkusen to come in their huge UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg next Thursday, it will be intriguing to see if David Moyes rests the likes of Paqueta and Kudus as West Ham eye more European glory.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (April 6)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves focus, team news

Wolves continue to be without Neto and Hwang and that is a huge blow to their attacking power. They will also be hoping experienced defender Craig Dawson is fit to return.

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Hee-chan Hwang (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee)

West Ham focus, team news

Kalvin Phillips could get a start in midfield with Alvarez suspended, while goalkeeper Areola is out after suffering an injury against Newcastle. Fabianski will start in goal once again.

OUT: Edson Alvarez (suspension), Alphonse Areola (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (undisclosed)