Storylines for Liverpool v. Arsenal matchup
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal v. Liverpool in matchweek 3 of the Premier League, diving into the storylines of the heavyweight matchup.
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal v. Liverpool in matchweek 3 of the Premier League, diving into the storylines of the heavyweight matchup.
As the European football transfer window closes in the coming days, the Pro Soccer Talk panel give their big takeaways and things to monitor before the summer window ends in the coming days.
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Manchester United's grueling loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and the ramifications of Ruben Amorim's job status.
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 2.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their first impressions of Hill Dickinson Stadium and discuss Everton's performance in a 2-0 win over Brighton.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Arsenal's stellar showing against Leeds at the Emirates in Matchweek 2.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles over the weekend at Fulham and debate over what's missing from Ruben Amorim's team setup to turn things around.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Tottenham Hotspur's performance against Manchester City and discuss the impact Thomas Frank is already making.
The Generation xG crew reacts to West Ham's disappointing performance in a 5-1 rout at the hands of Chelsea over the weekend.