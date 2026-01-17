 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Texas Tech
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_kwiiipgpresser_260117.jpg
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Texas Tech
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_kwiiipgpresser_260117.jpg
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceDanny Imray

Danny
Imray

Latest News

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings: Who starred as United shock City?
Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
Arsenal’s pragmatic Premier League title challenge neither sexy nor dominant, but well on track
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - Premier League
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners stumped by Sels, 17th-place Forest
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss upset with uncalled ‘clear penalty’ in draw at Forest
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Nigeria v Morocco - Semi-final - Africa Cup Of Nations
How to watch Senegal vs Morocco live: AFCON Final stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after disgraceful defeat to West Ham?
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
January 17, 2026 03:43 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's impressive victory over Manchester City, Chelsea's win against Brentford, Liverpool's draw with Burnley, Arsenal's stalemate with Forest, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
5:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfars_260117.jpg
7:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
2:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
2:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
8:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totwhu_260117.jpg
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260117.jpg
1:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_suncry_260117.jpg
8:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
Now Playing