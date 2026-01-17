Latest News
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's impressive victory over Manchester City, Chelsea's win against Brentford, Liverpool's draw with Burnley, Arsenal's stalemate with Forest, and more.
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's impressive victory over Manchester City, Chelsea's win against Brentford, Liverpool's draw with Burnley, Arsenal's stalemate with Forest, and more.
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner does not hold back his thoughts on how the club is being managed during the January transfer window.
Watch full-match highlights from Arsenal's showdown with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 22.
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
It's heartbreak for Thomas Frank's Spurs but elation for Callum Wilson and West Ham as the England international finds the Hammers' winner in injury-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Enjoy full-match highlights from Fulham's trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in Matchweek 22.
Watch full-match highlights from Brentford's visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in Matchweek 22.
Look back on full-match highlights from Tottenham Hotspur's London derby with West Ham United in Matchweek 22.
It's absolute scenes at Elland Road thanks to Lukas Nmecha's 91st-minute goal for Leeds against Fulham.