Everton's performance capped off 'brilliant day'
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their first impressions of Hill Dickinson Stadium and discuss Everton's performance in a 2-0 win over Brighton.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their first impressions of Hill Dickinson Stadium and discuss Everton's performance in a 2-0 win over Brighton.
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Arsenal's stellar showing against Leeds at the Emirates in Matchweek 2.
Examining Amorim’s biggest issues at Man United
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles over the weekend at Fulham and debate over what's missing from Ruben Amorim's team setup to turn things around.
Spurs showcased tactical ‘flexibility’ v. City
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Tottenham Hotspur's performance against Manchester City and discuss the impact Thomas Frank is already making.
Defoe: West Ham are ‘a hard watch’ under Potter
The Generation xG crew reacts to West Ham's disappointing performance in a 5-1 rout at the hands of Chelsea over the weekend.
Defoe ‘really impressed’ by Spurs’ midfield
The Generation xG crew analyzes Tottenham Hotspur's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 2.
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
The Generation xG crew examine Tottenham Hotspur's tactical setup under Thomas Frank, including a new, yet old, wrinkle into their attack.
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
Relive the top moments from Max Dowman's, 15, memorable Premier League debut for Arsenal in a 5-0 win against Leeds.
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
Enjoy the best moments from Eberechi Eze's time at Crystal Palace following his transfer to Arsenal this summer.