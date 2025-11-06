 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 22 Missouri prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart, and Jett and Hunter Lawrence highlight 42nd Paris Supercross roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Felix Ojo.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lake Ridge High School Offensive Lineman Felix Ojo

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvsphx_251106.jpg
Highlights: Green, Booker power Suns past Clippers
nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Jack Ethan
Thompson

Latest News

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Hill Dickinson Stadium
How to watch Everton vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Under the radar in the Premier League: Haaland’s record, solid Spurs and why long throws should be celebrated
Sunderland v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Quarter Final
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Manchester City vs Liverpool predicted lineups, team news: Where will monster clash be won and lost?
Liverpool FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League
How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FC Bayern München v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Man City and Liverpool both have things to prove
November 6, 2025 12:15 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a massive match between Manchester City and Liverpool, as both teams have tons to prove in Matchweek 11.
Up Next
nbc_pst_mcliv_251106.jpg
10:18
Man City and Liverpool both have things to prove
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totmu_251106.jpg
9:32
Can Man United make a ‘big statement’ v. Spurs?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
9:47
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
11:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_pedro_251104.jpg
9:34
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_haaland_251104.jpg
13:39
Haaland playing ‘at his majestic best’ for City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxpartbv2_251104.jpg
14:43
Rice’s delivery leading to set-piece success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxpartcv2_251104.jpg
7:46
Can Wolves survive after sacking Pereira?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxparta_251104.jpg
22:14
How Maresca’s Chelsea stifled Frank’s Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_251104.jpg
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
Now Playing