Man City and Liverpool both have things to prove
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a massive match between Manchester City and Liverpool, as both teams have tons to prove in Matchweek 11.
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a massive match between Manchester City and Liverpool, as both teams have tons to prove in Matchweek 11.
Can Man United make a ‘big statement’ v. Spurs?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United in Matchweek 11, discussing the top storylines and matchups.
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle heap praise on Arsenal's performance in a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 10.
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss their takeaways from a very important win for Arne Slot and Liverpool against Aston Villa over the weekend.
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Chelsea's 1-0 win over Spurs and discuss the state of Tottenham Hotspur under Thomas Frank.
Haaland playing ‘at his majestic best’ for City
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Manchester City's impressive 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Etihad in Matchweek 10 to jump up to second place in the table.
Rice’s delivery leading to set-piece success
The Generation xG puts the spotlight on Arsenal, who continue to find success in set-piece situations thanks in part to the passing ability of Declan Rice.
Can Wolves survive after sacking Pereira?
The Generation xG crew examines Wolves' performance in a 3-0 loss to Fulham which resulted in the firing of manager Vitor Pereira.
How Maresca’s Chelsea stifled Frank’s Spurs
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at the areas of the pitch where Chelsea took advantage of a subpar Spurs side in a 1-0 win in Matchweek 10.