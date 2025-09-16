Latest News
Spotlighting Arsenal's 'fantastic' summer signings
The Generation xG discusses the performances of Arsenal's newest summer signings following their positive contributions for the Gunners in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 4.
The Generation xG discusses the performances of Arsenal's newest summer signings following their positive contributions for the Gunners in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 4.
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
Enjoy the sights and sounds from the Etihad during the 197th edition of the Manchester Derby in Matchweek 4.
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall
Former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer catches up Fulham's Bernd Leno for a unique look into life between the sticks for a Premier League shot-stopper.
Analyzing Amorim’s tactical red flags at Man Utd
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at some of the biggest issues Manchester United experienced in their setup against Manchester City in Matchweek 4.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 4.
Man City take down ‘unconvincing’ Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United and discuss the state of the Red Devils following another poor performance.
Zubimendi’s heroics guide Arsenal past Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Arsenal's dominant display against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates in Matchweek 4.
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their key takeaways from Liverpool's dramatic 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 4.
Chelsea set for ‘really good test’ against Bayern
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview this week's Champions League fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.