PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
Ahmed Fareed, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's stunning 3-2 victory against 10-man Newcastle, and discuss the game-winning performance on 16-year-old sensation, Rio Ngumoha.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 2 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Liverpool Matchweek 2
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's visit to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle in Matchweek 2.
Highlights: Ngumoha’s dramatic, game-winning debut
Relive every second that 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha came onto the pitch at St. James' Park in the dying moments of the match before scoring Liverpool's dramatic winner.
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
Danny Higginbotham and Robbie Mustoe go back-and-forth discussing Arsenal's title chances this season after a busy transfer window.
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
Arne Slot grades his team's performance following Liverpool's dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer
David Ornstein discusses his latest reporting on Arsenal's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie ahead of the transfer deadline.
Forest, Nuno have an ‘uneasy relationship’
David Ornstein unpacks the latest news regarding Nuno Espirito Santo's future at Nottingham Forest following his comments last week about the club's ownership and leadership.
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s ‘really painful’ loss
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Liverpool at St. James' Park.