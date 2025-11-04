 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Amanda Anisimova beats Iga Swiatek to join Elena Rybakina in last four at WTA Finals
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
After receiving waiver, 17-year-old Gianna Clemente turns pro for LPGA Final Qualifying
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Amanda Anisimova beats Iga Swiatek to join Elena Rybakina in last four at WTA Finals
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
After receiving waiver, 17-year-old Gianna Clemente turns pro for LPGA Final Qualifying
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueLeicester CityWoyo Coulibaly

Woyo
Coulibaly

Latest News

FC Bayern München v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Manchester City v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Celtic FC v SK Sturm Graz - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
Europa League 2025-26 schedule, table: Premier League club schedules, results, scores, table standings
FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-LEEDS
How to watch West Ham vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Sunderland v Aston Villa - Premier League
How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Tottenham Hotspur v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4
VIDEO: Spurs’ Micky van de Ven runs box to box, scores potential Puskas Award winner
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4
Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid: Reds finally put one past Courtois for vital win at Anfield
Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Under the radar in the Premier League: Haaland’s record, solid Spurs and why long throws should be celebrated
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League predicted final table for 2025-26 season revealed: What are the biggest shocks?
Arsenal showed 'composure' against Burnley
November 4, 2025 04:05 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle heap praise on Arsenal's performance in a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 10.
