 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Arch Manning
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Arch Manning
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueAFC BournemouthTyler Adams

Tyler
Adams

Latest News

Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Wrexham v Reading - Carabao Cup Third Round
League Cup 2025-26 fourth round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Newcastle United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
William Saliba, Declan Rice injury news — Mikel Arteta updates status of Arsenal stars
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports
Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings — Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao star in El Clasico
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss on win over Crystal Palace, William Saliba substitution
US Cremonese v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool's back-to-back dream over?
October 26, 2025 04:40 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 9, including her thoughts on Bournemouth's rise, Manchester United's improvement, Liverpool's slump, and more.
Up Next
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
5:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
1:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_toteve_251026.jpg
9:48
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_251026.jpg
13:57
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
1:58
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
1:25
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251026.jpg
1:17
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bounottinghamforesthl_251026.jpg
8:35
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
1:26
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
Now Playing