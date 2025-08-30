 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tarleton State v Army
Brad Larson makes game-winning FG and Tarleton State beats Army for second-ever win over an FBS team
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
FM_2_raw.jpg
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tarleton State v Army
Brad Larson makes game-winning FG and Tarleton State beats Army for second-ever win over an FBS team
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
FM_2_raw.jpg
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bielema breaks down Illinois' Week 1 win

August 29, 2025 11:04 PM
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema discusses his team's showing in a 49-point victory over FCS opponent Western Illinois to kick off the 2025 season.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
nbc_cfb_draftkings_250829.jpg
01:29
Illinois an intriguing ‘longshot’ bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_michigandiscussion_250829.jpg
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
01:34
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_cfbbrackets_250828.jpg
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_roto_aubvbayfinal_250828.jpg
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
nbc_cfb_everwonder_ottograham_250827.jpg
02:59
Looking back on Otto Graham’s iconic career
nbc_pff_michigannewmexico_250826.jpg
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
nbc_pff_illinoiswesternill_250826.jpg
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_rtf_cfptweaksv2_250821.jpg
05:55
College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025
UNLVpreview.jpg
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
nbc_rtf_big12hotseatandpicks_250821.jpg
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
TxesTecchQuestions.jpg
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12

Latest Clips

FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
barkleytaylorintv-250829.jpg
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
Andy_n_Jason_raw.jpg
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
Turner_raw_real_size.jpg
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_schwarber_250829.jpg
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
nbc_roto_megill_250829.jpg
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_mclean_250829.jpg
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
7.jpg
35:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7
Will_Ferrell_Thumbnail_copy.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?
nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250829.jpg
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
nbc_ffhh_tenstorylines_250829.jpg
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
nbc_ffhh_tenchicken_250829.jpg
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
Undervalued_raw.jpg
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
nbc_dps_vinceyoung_250829.jpg
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season
nbc_roto_almvp_250829.jpg
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
nbc_roto_coybets_250829.jpg
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
nbc_roto_nfceast_250829.jpg
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250829.jpg
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
nbc_roto_packersfutures_250829.jpg
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
nbc_pl_garnachogoals_250829.jpg
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move
nbc_dps_robdemovsky_250829.jpg
04:24
Parsons gives GB rush they’ve been starving for