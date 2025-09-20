 Skip navigation
Iowa v Rutgers
Gronowski runs for 3 TDs in Iowa’s 38-28 win over Rutgers in Big Ten opening game
Tulsa v Oklahoma State
Hayes throws TD pass, Morgan kicks 4 FG, Tulsa gets rare win over Oklahoma State 19-12
NFL: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: Jayden Daniels out, Emeka Egbuka, D’Andre Swift updates

nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_cfb_locksley_250920.jpg
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Simmons finds Mason for Wisconsin touchdown

September 20, 2025 03:33 PM
Lance Mason makes sure Wisconsin doesn't leave without a touchdown, catching the pass from Hunter Simmons in a losing Badgers effort against Maryland.

nbc_cfb_locksley_250920.jpg
57
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
nbc_cfb_marylandtd3_250920.jpg
01:01
Washington and Knotts connect for 62-yard TD
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
01:26
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter
nbc_cfb_marylandtd2_250920.jpg
57
Washington hits Knotts to expand Maryland’s lead
nbc_cfb_marylandtd1_250920.jpg
51
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_briankellypostgame_250918.jpg
04:21
Unpacking LSU’s lack of offensive production
nbc_rtf_daboresponds_250918.jpg
05:51
Dabo claps back: ‘All we’ve done is win’
NDDefensevsA_M.jpg
06:13
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
nbc_rtf_qbtrustmeter_250918.jpg
05:56
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
nbc_rtf_illinoisindiana_250918.jpg
06:29
CFP implications loom over Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250918.jpg
05:32
Will Raiola seize the moment against Michigan?
nbc_rtf_auburnok_250918.jpg
05:09
Quarterback play will headline Auburn vs. Oklahoma
nbc_rtf_ttechutah_250918.jpg
02:56
Texas Tech vs. Utah will reveal a lot about Big 12
nbc_roto_heisman_250918.jpg.jpg
03:03
‘Path is there’ for Beck to win Heisman
nbc_roto_auburnoklahoma_250918.jpg
02:04
Auburn will be a test for red-hot Oklahoma
nbc_roto_texastechutah_v2_250918.jpg
02:05
‘No lead will be safe’ between Texas Tech, Utah
nbc_roto_michiganneb_250917.jpg
01:46
Best bets for No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska
nbc_pff_illinois_indiana_250917.jpg
01:14
Storylines to watch in Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_pff_purdue_nd_250917.jpg
01:18
Top impact players: Purdue vs. Notre Dame
nbc_pff_wisconsion_maryland_250917.jpg
01:29
Top impact players: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_cfb_ndtamuhl_250914.jpg
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
pl_fan_fest_copy.jpg
01:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_2playersintv_250920.jpg
02:07
Brentford ‘need to step up’ after Frank’s exit
nbc_pl_muchepostgame_250920.jpg
03:56
Man United ‘fight and scrap’ past Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250920.jpg
46
Chalobah’s header gives Chelsea life v. Man United
nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
01:12
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250920.jpg
03:17
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chered1_250920.jpg
01:51
Sanchez sent off for taking down Mbeumo
nbc_pl_burnfohl_250920.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
nbc_pl_okointv_250920.jpg
01:34
Okoye describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Fan Fest
nbc_pl_whucp_250920.jpg
12:19
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 5
nbc_pl_wollee_250920.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leeds United Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_potterpostgame_250920.jpg
02:53
Pressure mounts on Potter after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_bhaowngoalvanhecke_250920.jpg
01:04
Van Hecke’s own goal brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250920.jpg
01:40
Mitchell volleys Palace 2-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250920.jpg
01:26
Bowen’s header brings West Ham level with Palace
nbc_pl_wollee_okaforgoal_250920.jpg
01:46
Okafor doubles Leeds’ lead late in first half
nbc_pl_livevehl_250920.jpg
11:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 5
oly_atm200_allangles_250920.jpg
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250920.jpg
01:13
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline against Brighton
nbc_pl_wollee_stachgoal_250920.jpg
03:29
Stach gives Leeds lead with sensational free kick
nbc_pl_wollee_calvertlewingoal_250920.jpg
01:23
Calvert-Lewin heads home equalizer v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoalayari_250920.jpg
01:44
Ayari missiles Brighton 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250920.jpg
01:28
Mateta heads Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of West Ham
jadi_copy.jpg
01:07
Anthony equalizes for Burnley against Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoalminteh_250920.jpg
02:27
Minteh stuns Spurs early to give Brighton 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_wollee_krejcigoal_250920.jpg
01:37
Krejci scores on Molineux debut, puts Wolves ahead
nbc_pl_nfogoal1_250920.jpg
01:17
Williams hammers Forest 1-0 ahead of Burnley