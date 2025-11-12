Skip navigation
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
Iowa's run game could prove too much for USC
November 12, 2025 12:15 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton preview this weekend's matchup between Iowa and USC, where the Trojans' rush defense could be vulnerable against the Hawkeyes running game.
Related Videos
07:37
Arkansas, Virginia Tech lead underdog picks
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
10:28
Analyzing the top quarterbacks of 2026 draft class
10:41
Who are the top overall prospects in 2026 draft?
01:57
Dalzell: Fade Virginia, ride with the Blue Devils
01:56
Why Texas can both cover and win vs. Georgia
02:10
Can Alabama cover at -6 against Oklahoma?
02:12
Anticipate Jacobs to go ‘way under’ vs. Texas A&M
01:28
Top five offensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
01:27
UCLA faces challenge with Ohio State’s pass game
01:24
Top five defensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
07:48
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
04:42
Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances
01:40
Highlights: Love impresses vs. Navy
48
Freeman ‘proud’ of Notre Dame after win vs. Navy
01:50
Carr and Love reflect on Notre Dame’s win vs. Navy
02:01
Fickell, Becker lead top showings of Week 11
04:13
Where does Pavia fit in Heisman race?
03:41
Texas A&M can win different styles of games
02:25
Oregon survives in ‘gritty’ win vs. Iowa
03:06
Texas Tech ‘well-positioned’ for CFP
06:16
Indiana defeats Penn State in dramatic fashion
52
Washington’s TD expands Notre Dame’s lead vs. Navy
55
Carr and Smith connect on 34-yard touchdown
01:03
Love somehow stays up on incredible touchdown run
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
Latest Clips
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds
09:58
Jackson Jr., Bane among early-season letdowns
09:28
Avdija, Duren among early-season standouts
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
02:10
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
01:58
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic
01:49
Can Seahawks make Stafford look ‘human again?’
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
