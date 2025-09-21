Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
September 20, 2025 08:34 PM
Omar Cooper Jr. takes the short pass from Fernando Mendoza and won't be denied on his way to the end zone, giving Indiana a 14-7 lead over Illinois in Bloomington.
Related Videos
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue
42
Purdue pulls off crafty trick play for TD vs. ND
01:16
Carr drops dime to Fields for 66-yard ND TD
57
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
01:23
Simmons finds Mason for Wisconsin touchdown
01:01
Washington and Knotts connect for 62-yard TD
01:26
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter
57
Washington hits Knotts to expand Maryland’s lead
51
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Wisconsin
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
04:21
Unpacking LSU’s lack of offensive production
05:51
Dabo claps back: ‘All we’ve done is win’
06:13
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
05:56
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
06:29
CFP implications loom over Illinois vs. Indiana
Latest Clips
11:19
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis
01:44
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass
10:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
13:15
Qualifying highlights: Battle on the Bricks, Indy
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
01:16
Blomqvist: ‘Game on’ for Acura in GTP at Indy
01:11
Indy feels like ‘second home track’ to Boulle
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
01:02
Stevenson wins first career pole in Indianapolis
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
12:09
HLs: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
01:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
02:07
Brentford ‘need to step up’ after Frank’s exit
10:39
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 5
03:56
Man United ‘fight and scrap’ past Chelsea
46
Chalobah’s header gives Chelsea life v. Man United
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
01:12
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
03:17
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Chelsea
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue