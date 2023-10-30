Watch Now
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss the latest on major championship exemption for LIV players, if any players of significance will make the jump to LIV, and takeaways with one year under its belt.
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss the latest on major championship exemption for LIV players, if any players of significance will make the jump to LIV, and takeaways with one year under its belt.
Block pushback, gambling transparency on PGA Tour
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss impressions of FedExCup Fall, the evolution of Michael Block's story on Tour, if more gambling transparency is needed, and more.
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
Stanford women's golf coach Anne Walker joins Golf Today to explain the origins of the "Play For Her" fundraiser, which raises money toward breast cancer awareness and research.
Morrison leads Andalucia Masters after Round 1
Golf Today takes a look at the Round 1 action from the Andalucia Masters, where James Morrison is looking to win his first DP World Tour event since 2015.
Mickelson confident more players are coming to LIV
Phil Mickelson is calling for changes after the OWGR denied points from LIV Golf events and predicts that LIV's merger framework with the PGA Tour could allow for more players to go to LIV.
Buhai leads at the BMW Ladies Championship
Golf Today takes a look at the highlights from the Round 1 action at the BMW Ladies Championship, where Ashleigh Buhai leads after the first day of action.
Morikawa, Schauffele facing pressure at ZOZO
The Golf Today crew breaks down the recent play of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele to decide who needs a win more at the ZOZO Championship.
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
Rex and Lav join 'Golf Today' to discuss the current status of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s relationship.
What will Woods, McIlroy’s TGL league look like?
The Golf Today crew shares their thoughts on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf, and what the league must figure out before begins in January 2024.