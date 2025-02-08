Watch Now
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third round of action at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
LPGA implements pace of play policy
The Golf Central crew discussrd the LPGA's new Pace of Play Policy and penalties, Nelly Korda's positive comments about the rule and if this sets a precedent for the PGA to follow.
LPGA players ready for new pace of play policy
Golf Today and Beth Ann Nichols discuss the new player-driven initiative to improve the pace of play for the LPGA tour.
Highlights: Founders Cup, Final Round
Relive the biggest moments from the final round of action at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third round of action at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 2 of the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of action at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Korda 'very excited' about pace of play changes
In the wake of the LPGA rolling out a stricter policy to crack down on slow play, Nelly Korda expresses her enthusiasm about the change in rules and why she thinks it will help improve the game.
Kim holds off surging Korda by focusing on herself
Amy Rogers shares how A Lim Kim was able to hold off Nelly Korda at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, describing Kim's winning strategy in the final round and previewing the upcoming 2025 Founders Cup.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of action of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Course.