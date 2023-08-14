 Skip navigation
Top News

Rangers Jonah Heim returns from injured list
Rangers activate All-Star catcher Heim from injured list
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Long: Fiery question helped put Michael McDowell on path to Indy victory
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
What NASCAR Cup driver had to say after Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_gc_gloverdisc_230813.jpg
Glover beats yips for back-to-back PGA Tour wins
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayintv_230813.jpg
Tee shot dooms Cantlay in FedEx St. Jude playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Rangers Jonah Heim returns from injured list
Rangers activate All-Star catcher Heim from injured list
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Long: Fiery question helped put Michael McDowell on path to Indy victory
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
What NASCAR Cup driver had to say after Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_gc_gloverdisc_230813.jpg
Glover beats yips for back-to-back PGA Tour wins
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayintv_230813.jpg
Tee shot dooms Cantlay in FedEx St. Jude playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Glover: 'Fought hard enough' to win FedEx St. Jude

August 13, 2023 11:08 PM
Lucas Glover discusses battling to get into the playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and winning his second straight PGA Tour event.
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayintv_230813.jpg
0:40
Tee shot dooms Cantlay in FedEx St. Jude playoff
nbc_golf_stjudefinalrdhl_230813.jpg
4:58
Highlight: 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_penske_230812_1920x1080_2254678083883.jpg
2:02
Moving Day: Moore makes St. Jude final pairing
nbc_golf_cdwround3_230812.jpg
1:33
Short game has Glover in St. Jude lead after Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pgatour_round3_230812.jpg
10:21
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 3
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlucasgloverrd2_230811.jpg
1:22
Glover’s putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
nbc_golf_seabournmoment_v3_230811.jpg
0:51
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_pgaround2_bestshots_230811.jpg
9:04
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_ewinganalysis_230811.jpg
5:34
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenrd2_230811.jpg
14:29
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_cdw_stjuderd1_230810.jpg
1:11
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_pga_round1_230810.jpg
7:28
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1
